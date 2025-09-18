Redefining the Industry, Sobhan Samadi Empowering Others To Navigate The Financial Markets “I’m the only person in Turkey who consistently hosts live sessions in financial markets.” By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 18 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Sobhan Samadi

It is always astonishing to learn about all those founders, entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders and other professionals who think beyond the usual. They consistently keep in mind and heart a purpose to fulfil, so that they can inspire others and create a wave of significant positive change through their work in their chosen industry. Serving as one of the finest talents in the world of trading is Sobhan Samadi, who is already creating a lot of buzz around his work globally.

Article continues below advertisement

When Sobhan Samadi first entered the trading realm, he did not have a strategy, a mentor, or even much money. However, he did have the hunger, the kind of quest that drives an individual even to take on odd jobs to keep their dreams alive. From working at coffee shops and selling books on the street to transforming himself into a trailblazer in the financial markets, Sobhan’s journey can be defined by his resilience. Today, he is a reliable and trusted name in the business, and he believes that if it weren’t for the many challenges that came his way, he wouldn’t have been able to reach his current position as a finance markets trader, mentor, and instructor.

Source: Sobhan Samadi

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m the only person in Turkey consistently hosting live trading sessions,” highlights Sobhan Samadi, as he aims to help people win every day by organizing the largest trading talent identification event in Iran. Today, he is also a well-known author of his much-talked-about book, “The Wealthy Trader’s Mindset.”

His journey thus far hasn’t just been about profits, but also, most importantly, about breaking barriers and building a culture that anyone and everyone can be a part of. His journey began with hardships, where he even went through his father’s bankruptcy. However, this setback added fuel to the fire within him, motivating him to do more and be more, ultimately changing the course of his career and life for the better. Finding his direction, he eventually forged ahead to become the finance professional and mentor he is today.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, he recalls, he didn’t find trading glamorous, as there were losses, false starts, and endless mistakes. Without guidance, he had to learn by trial and error. However, every setback only made him sharper, smarter, tougher and more determined. Today, he is that mentor to others that he never had in his career.

Source: Sobhan Samadi

Article continues below advertisement

One of the defining traits is his transparency. Instead of teaching from a distance, he trades live and demonstrates his strategies in real-time. In Turkey, this is practically unheard of. For students, it is a chance to see both the wins and the struggles, showing them the raw reality of trading.

Over the years, thousands of students have learned from his approach, and many have even credited him for giving them the skills and confidence they need to pursue trading as a lucrative career. Going beyond education, Sobhan Samadi has built a movement. He has organized the largest talent discovery events in Iran, where participants compete to showcase their skills. Winners get mentorship and even funding from the top mentor himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sobhan Samadi