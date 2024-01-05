Home > News > Human Interest "There Can Never Be Enough Justice," Says Reeva Steenkamp's Mother Regarding Oscar Pistorius's Parole Reeva Steenkamp's mother says her family is the one serving a life sentence, not Oscar Pistorius, who was paroled in January 2024. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 5 2024, Published 6:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

According to Oscar Pistorius's affidavit, which was obtained by CNN, the South African athlete kept a 9 mm Parabellum gun by his bedside because he was no stranger to death threats and violence. The Olympic runner was born missing the outside of his feet as well as both fibulae but that didn't stop him from achieving greatness in the sport he loved. Allegedly that also came with danger. On the morning of Feb. 14, 2013, Pistorius claimed, he heard noises from inside his bathroom. Grabbing his gun, he went to investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

Although his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, was also in the house, Pistorius insisted it was an intruder locked in his bathroom. "I fired shots at the toilet door and shouted to Reeva to phone the police," he said, claiming he soon learned it was Steenkamp in the bathroom. Pistorius killed his girlfriend and would later receive a prison sentence of 13 and a half years. In January 2024 he was paroled, a decision which has deeply upset Steenkamp's family. Where are Reeva Steenkamp's parents? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images Reeva Steenkamp's parents, Barry Steenkamp and June Steenkamp, sit in the Pretoria High Court on Sept. 11, 2014

Article continues below advertisement

Only one of Reeva Steenkamp's parents lived to see Oscar Pistorius paroled.

The Associate Press reported that Barry Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's father, passed away at age 60 on Sept. 15, 2023. A foundation was set up in Reeva's name after her death and in a statement they said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Barry Steenkamp. Barry was a blessing to many, and he will be remembered with love and great fondness."

Initially both Barry and his wife, June Steenkamp, said they forgave Pistorius but they soon changed their minds. "After all these years we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted," said Barry to The Daily Mail in February 2023. "But I was wasting my time. He is a murderer. He should remain in jail."

Article continues below advertisement

Upon learning of Pistorius's parole, June released a statement on behalf of herself and her late husband via a family lawyer. "I do not believe Oscar’s version that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar," she said per the Associated Press. "In fact, I do not know anybody who does. My dearest child screamed for her life. ... I believe he knew it was Reeva."

Source: Getty Images Oscar Pistorius leaves the Pretoria High Court on June 15, 2016, after the third day of his resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate statement obtained by The Guardian, June was far more heartbroken by the turn of events. "Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time," asked June. "There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back."

Oscar Pistorius may be out of prison but he will still be heavily monitored.

Outside of the prison where Pistorius served his time, Department of Corrections spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo detailed the conditions of his release. He will not be permitted to leave Pretoria and will have to attend an anger management program plus another program that focuses on violence against women. There will also be mandatory community service.