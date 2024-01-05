Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Oscar Pistorius Will Live With His Uncle Arnold After Early Prison Release Oscar Pistorius's uncle Arnold is taking the former Olympic runner in following his release from prison, but many want to know more about him. By Joseph Allen Jan. 5 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After serving almost nine years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, Oscar Pistorius was released in January 2024. Pistorius was serving a 13-year sentence for the crime, but was released early and is now out on parole.

Article continues below advertisement

Pistorius first came to public attention as an Olympic athlete and double amputee who competed at the highest levels of the sport while running on two carbon fiber legs. Now, Oscar is set to return to his uncle Arnold Pistorius's home. Following the news that Arnold would be taking his nephew in, many wanted to learn more about who Arnold is and about his connection to Oscar.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Oscar Pistorius's uncle Arnold?

Arnold Pistorius is a successful businessman who owns a large property in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa. Oscar, who has an older brother and a younger sister, grew up in Arnold's care after they became estranged from their father. Arnold is their father's brother. Oscar's mother died when he was just 15 years old, after which Arnold became his primary caretaker.

Before his release, Arnold had announced that he was preparing a room in his house that Oscar could stay in. Arnold earned most of his wealth through developing, letting, and managing commercial properties. Arnold's property features landscaped gardens and a swimming pool, and will likely serve as an ideal setting for Oscar should he desire privacy following his release. Arnold also announced that Oscar had been offered a job, but declined to say who with.

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar will live under strict parole conditions until his full sentence expires.

Although Oscar has been released years early, he's expected to remain under very strict parole supervision until December 2029, when his full sentence expires. June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, said that she had come to accept the news that her daughter's killer would be released on parole, even if she personally opposed the decision earlier on in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

“Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back,” June Steenkamp said. “We who remain behind are the ones serving a life sentence. With the release of Oscar Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.”

Oscar's parole restrictions include limitations on when he is allowed to leave his home, a ban on consuming alcohol, and mandatory anger management sessions and sessions on violence against women. Oscar is also forbidden from speaking to the media until the end of his sentence, and must also perform community service. He must meet regularly with parole officials and will also be subject to unannounced visits from authorities.