Serial Killer Will Davis Murdered Several People as a Nurse — Where Is He Now?

For whatever reason, there are plenty of us pop culture enthusiasts who are obsessed with real-life serial killers. From the chilling biographical films about monsters in human form to the advent of true-crime documentaries in a streaming capacity, it's easy for folks to fall into the rabbit hole of serial killer and cult investigations. It's a morbid curiosity thing, but it tends to take hold of us rather easily if we let it. This is especially true when we can keep track of living killers.

For instance, there's William George Davis. For all intents and purposes, this former nurse seems to have taken whatever oath stands opposite to the Hippocratic Oath, in which new physicians swear that they will uphold professional ethical standards in the medical field. That is to say, he murdered several people during his medical career and attempted to kill even more. He'll soon appear in The Lesson Is Murder, a new crime docuseries on Hulu. But where is former nurse Will Davis now?

Where is former nurse Will Davis now? Here's what we know about the infamous serial killer.

William George Davis is a former nurse who worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, as recently as early 2018. During his career, he was linked to a number of patients who reportedly experienced inexplicable complications in recovery following heart surgeries. According to a report by NBC News, several patients suffered from neurological issues and died while under his care. Security footage showed that he was often the last person to see them before they died.

He was fired from his job in January 2018 and was arrested the following April. He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his attorney arguing that he was being used as a scapegoat in their deaths. He languished in court for several years before being found guilty of capital murder in October 2021. In the end, he was confirmed to have killed four people while injuring several others. The four people he murdered were killed when Will "[injected] air into their arterial systems," per CBS News.

Among the evidence, there was a recording of a call that Will made to his ex-wife where he claimed that he wanted to extend the patients' recovery time in the ICU so that he could earn more overtime pay. However, the prosecution deemed none of the deaths accidental. Shortly after the guilty verdict, he was sentenced to the death penalty. But where is he now?