Empowering the Skies: The Remarkable Journey of Tamiko W. Bailey and Bailey's Premier Services Tamiko W. Bailey is a U.S. Air Force service-disabled veteran with over 30 years of combined military and industry expertise. By Reese Watson Published Jan. 15 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET

Bailey’s Premier Services (BPS) stands as a beacon of excellence in aerospace and logistics, led by the visionary founder and CEO, Tamiko W. Bailey. Established in 2010, BPS has grown into a multi-state powerhouse specializing in aircraft maintenance, logistics, program management, and base operations. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the company serves as a vital partner to the U.S. military, delivering solutions that prioritize safety, precision, and rapid response.

The Visionary Behind the Success

Tamiko W. Bailey is a U.S. Air Force service-disabled veteran with over 30 years of combined military and industry expertise. Her distinguished military career included supporting F-15 and F-16 squadrons and completing two tours in Saudi Arabia during Operation Southern Watch. These experiences not only honed her skills but also ignited her passion for aviation and logistics.

After her military service, Ms. Bailey brought her talents to leading Fortune 100 and 500 defense contractors, including Bell Helicopter, DynCorp International, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Controls. During her tenure, she made significant contributions to critical programs such as the V-22 Osprey, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and PAC-3 Missiles, cementing her reputation as a leader in the aerospace field.

BPS: Excellence in Action

Under Ms. Bailey’s leadership, BPS has become synonymous with exceptional service delivery. The company’s core capabilities include aviation maintenance and parts, logistics and facilities support, and base operations. With certifications such as AS9100 REV D and ISO 9001:2015, BPS ensures adherence to the highest quality and regulatory standards.

The company has successfully executed numerous contracts for the U.S. military, including: CH-53E RESET Program

C-130/WC-130 Maintenance

Naval Test Wing Pacific (NTWP)

Flight Line & Passenger Services These projects underscore BPS’s ability to address complex operational needs with efficiency and reliability.

A Legacy of Service and Innovation

BPS is more than a company—it’s a testament to the values of dedication, innovation, and service instilled by its founder. Ms. Bailey’s military background and professional experience uniquely position her to understand the intricate needs of the aerospace and defense sectors, making BPS a trusted partner for mission-critical operations.

Through her leadership, Ms. Bailey has not only created a successful business but also inspired countless others by breaking barriers and redefining possibilities in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

