'Resident Evil 3: Nemesis' Leaked Images Reveal New Looks For Jill, Carlos, and Nemesis

It looks like it's finally time to rejoice, Resident Evil fans. It was only a couple of weeks ago that we spent some time discussing a potential remake for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis that could be coming down the pipeline. At that time, it looked like a YouTuber had some insider information about a potential launch for a Nemesis remake as early as 2020. Now, newly-leaked images look to corroborate just that. It's officially time to get excited. Here's everything we know about the leaks so far.

Is a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake on the horizon? The leaked images make it seem likely. From where we're standing, it certainly looks like it. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, two pieces of cover art for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis appeared on Sony's PlayStation Store. News quickly sprang up on gamstat, a website that scrapes information from an API connected to Sony's store. Basically, when something new is added to the PlayStation Network, game images will show up there. Eager gamers immediately saved the photos that showed up.

Source: Capcom

The box art showed off a remade version of the Resident Evil 3 cover art, apparently having dropped the "Nemesis" subtitle. It features heroine Jill Valentine as well as a surviving member of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (UBCS), Carlos Oliveira. Both have been given decidedly different-looking makeovers from their classic character models. They look like themselves, but improved in some interesting and key ways from their original looks.

Source: Capcom

The other image simply features the Nemesis creature, as well as the subtitle "Z Version." This is likely a different variation of the game, and possibly an uncut version. Unfortunately, these two images are just about all we have by way of news about the upcoming remake. However, it all but confirms the fact that the game is on its way soon enough. It's unclear, however, if Sony uploaded these images on accident ahead of schedule or if the game is coming out soon and they were right on time.

If there's hope for the Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake to debut in 2020, it would need to be announced soon, especially if it will come out early next year. The Game Awards are currently scheduled for Dec. 12, and it's likely that Capcom will make the full reveal there. It's possible that we could even expect the game to debut early in 2020, if fans are lucky. The YouTuber who originally hinted that the game had been in development for a while, SpawnWave, may have been on the right track.