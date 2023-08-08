Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Customer Catches Restaurant Passing Off Simply Lemonade as "Fresh Squeezed" In a viral post, a restaurant calls Simply Lemonade "fresh squeezed" in false advertisement at an Austin airport and gets dragged by social media. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 8 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@caitt98

There’s nothing worse than a false advertisement at a fast food chain or restaurant. Customers spend their hard-earned money on items they believe to be advertised accurately. However, that hasn’t stopped certain establishments from trying to pull a fast one on their customers.

Article continues below advertisement

If you make it a point to stay abreast of this topic, Burger King and McDonald's have caught some flack for alleged false advertisement in regards to their burgers appearing smaller in person. Taco Bell has also felt the heat for skimping on fillings with the Mexican Pizza.

Now, it appears that a FlyRite Chicken location at Austin’s airport is coming under fire. A TikTok video shows the restaurant advertising Simply Lemonade as “fresh squeezed” to customers. Here’s the full scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

A restaurant calls Simply Lemonade “fresh-squeezed” to customers in a TikTok video.

Bombastic side eye! In an Aug. 5, 2023, TikTok video, creator CM (@caitt98) shared that a FlyRite Chicken location at Austin airport is trying to pass off Simply Lemonade as a freshly squeezed drink. “No, because why did they play like this? 😭😭Everybody in line was hurt,” the video caption reads.

Article continues below advertisement

As the video starts, the creator shares her experience and shows a worker pouring Simply Lemonade into a drink dispenser. “So I went to the FlyRite in the Austin airport and ordered their 'fresh lemonade' just to see them do this right after,” the creator said as a woman took off the top of a bottle that clearly shows the Simple Lemonade logo.

Article continues below advertisement

As the video continued, a man walked by and the worker continued filling the drink dispenser with the lemonade. The creator then zooms in to the restaurant’s digital menu displayed above that shows them offering “fresh lemonade” for $4.39. Not to mention, another employer can be seen using her mouth to open the safety seal on another bottle.

TikTok users are roasting FlyRite as a fast-food chain and have shared similar experiences.

Baby, folks have been bamboozled, hoodwinked, and led astray by Flyrite. And while the creator’s TikTok has caused people to throw shade at Flyrite, others have shared similar experiences with other fast food chains and other restaurants. “$4.39 a cup and those bottles are like $2.50 each 😳,” one person shared.

Article continues below advertisement

“They do this at concerts too! fresh out the bottle 👏🏼 😆,” another user chimed in. “There is no corporate food place that makes its own lemonade,” another person said.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, many folks were disturbed by a worker using her mouth to rip open the safety seal off of one of the Simply Lemonade bottles. And naturally, folks want disciplinary action to be taken since it’s a clear violation of food safety.

Article continues below advertisement

“Send this to corporate. Not that chick opening the drink with her mouth,” one person demanded. “We are just going to ignore the lady that bites the seal off the bottle with her mouth 👀,” one user asked.