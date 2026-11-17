Rethinking How to Show Up for Friends During Life’s Hard Times By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 17 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Your friend may not necessarily want you to solve their problems for them, but they might appreciate a safe space, some practical help, and ongoing emotional support.

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You’re out with a friend, and they let you know that life has gotten hard. Maybe they recently experienced a loss, they could be in between careers, or maybe they tell you they’re just in a slump. You’re not sure what to do, but the traditional responses just don’t seem right. You don’t want to send flowers and a card. You want to show up in ways that feel genuinely helpful, and you’re in good company. Many people are rethinking how to support friends during hard times, turning to everything from laundry service to chicken pot pie. Consider your friend and your relationship, and which piece of advice might fit their situation.

Keep It Low Pressure

Sometimes, offers of help can be overwhelming. Friends and family mean well, but they might arrive in person when their friend wants to be alone, or send over yet another bouquet of flowers. During hard times, it can often be more helpful to offer low-pressure gifts and contributions, like a ready-to-eat meal or an open invitation to take a walk around your local park.

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When you keep your help open-ended and low-pressure, you let your friend know that you respect any boundaries they may have, but you’re still here whenever they would like you to be there. It’s a warm, supportive kind of aid rather than the kind that can be suffocating or intrusive. Consider asking your friend if you can come over to clean their house one Saturday or if you can take their kids out for ice cream and a park day to give them some time to rest.

Offer Specific Help

The more specific the help you offer, the more likely your friend will be to accept it. Often, when someone is going through a tough time, they may be reluctant to ask for help or even accept an offer because they don’t want to be a bother. By getting specific with your support, you’re telling them exactly what you can and want to do for them, like bringing over pizza and cookies for a movie night.

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Even if you live far away, you can still provide specific support. Spoonful of Comfort’s sympathy gift baskets come with two quarts of soup, six dinner rolls, six cookies, a ladle and a note card for your personal message. You can send a package like this one and take dinner off the to-do list for one day. Another option would be to have groceries delivered or send over housecleaning services. These forms of assistance are often easier to accept than others because they’re practical.

Create Space for Venting

The rise of talk therapy has made one thing clear: people are open to talking about their issues. In many cases, people turn to therapy because they may not have the communities and close friends that fill this space. Without the ability to vent frustrations, it can be harder to move past a challenging situation. Often, your friend isn’t even asking for advice or a solution to their problem. They just want to talk it out.

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You can create that space by asking your friend if they could use a shoulder or an ear. Consider taking your friend out to their favorite local cafe or for a hike on a local trail. Once you’re spending time together, take care not to offer unsolicited advice and instead just listen. You might ask open-ended questions. You could even reassure them that they’re in a safe space by saying something like, “This is a judgment-free zone. Please express whatever you’re going through.”

Try Not to “Bright Side” the Situation

A common response to seeing someone you care about go through a hard time is to tell them to “look on the bright side,” or “think about it this way.” Many people who do this mean well; they want to focus on the positive and help their friend move forward. But getting through a hard time can be about more than just moving on. Sometimes people want space to feel their emotions before taking the next step.

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When you’re sitting with your friend, you can try to allow them to talk through all the negatives. You can empathize without trying to make them be positive by saying something like, “It’s a tough situation. It’s okay to just feel your feelings about it.” This can let them know that you don’t expect them to put on a brave smile and pretend like everything is okay when it’s not.

Maintain Contact

After all the well-wishers and flowers have come and gone, in many cases, the person struggling is still going through a hard time, and they could still use some support. Unfortunately, this can be a lonely time for many because their friends and family don’t have anything else to offer. So they’re left trying to figure everything out on their own, sometimes even with people telling them to “get over it and move on already.”

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You can make a difference in this case by continuing to provide sustained support. This might come in the form of a text saying, “Still here for you, no matter what.” You can keep inviting them for afternoon walks around the lake or a glass of wine in your favorite lounge. Maybe you’ll show up with popcorn and snacks and binge-watch reruns of your favorite show a few weeks later.

It’s About Your Friend and Their Situation

There’s no single ideal way to show up for your friend, and you can keep in mind that it’s not your job to fix things or solve their problems. However you show up for this person you care about, from sympathy gift baskets to regular bike rides, you can choose gestures that speak specifically to them, your relationship, and their specific situation.

Key Takeaways