Rex Heuermann's Family Seems to Prefer Life out of the Public Eye After His 2023 Arrest

When Rex Heuermann was arrested for a string of unsolved murders in Long Island that took place from 1993 to 2010, his family was in shock. His wife, her son from a previous relationship, and their adult daughter together had no clue about his alleged crimes. Although Heuermann has not been found guilty of the murders as of April 2025, and he pleaded not guilty to the crimes, his family’s life was changed following his arrest.

Where is Rex Heuermann’s family now? Heuermann was charged with the murders of four different women who had all worked as escorts at the times of their deaths. He was later charged with more, bringing the count to seven.

At the time of his arrest in 2023, Heuermann was married to a woman by the name of Asa Ellerup. Together, they had one daughter, Victoria Heuermann. Ellerup also had a son, Christopher Sheridan, from a previous relationship. Victoria worked for her father’s consulting firm before his arrest. Afterward, according to The New York Times, the business was shut down.

The outlet also reported in late 2024 that Heuermann's wife and kids sold their family home and made the decision to move from Long Island to South Carolina. Amid the move, Heuermann's wife, who filed for divorce when he was arrested in 2023, had agreed to take part in a documentary about the case, for which she was paid. And, it seemed at the time, the family was ready for a new start away from the place near where the murders took place.

The New York Times also reported that stepson Christopher had a hard time walking down the street without being noticed prior to the family’s planned move. After the family business closed down, Victoria had a difficult time finding a new job. With plans to sell the house and move away, it looks like Heuermann's family has remained out of the public eye as much as possible since his arrest.

Where is Rex Heuermann’s wife now?

In March 2025, Asa finalized her divorce from Heuermann. Outside of a courtroom, her attorney, Robert Macedonio, said, "She has to move on. She has to worry about protecting her two children with the likelihood that he’s never gonna get out of jail," per the New York Post. he also told the outlet, "She had a difficult time throughout this whole process believing the husband that she was married to for 29 years now was capable of committing these horrific acts."

Source: Mega Rex Heuermann's Family home