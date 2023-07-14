Home > News > Human Interest We Have an Update: A Suspect in the Gilgo Beach Murders Has Been Identified Folks have been yearning for an update on the Gilgo Beach murders that have shaken Long Island and NYC residents. Now, we have some answers. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 14 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s the case that has put fear into the hearts of many Long Island residents. In case you didn’t know, law enforcement officials have discovered 11 bodies on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach since 2010. As a result, the perpetrator has been dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer.

Over the years, the authorities have been investigating who was behind the heinous murders, which they believe occurred from the ‘90s to 2010. There have been a few documentaries and series about the killings including Hulu’s The Killing Season, Netflix's Lost Girls, and Discovery Plus’s Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer.

Although there was talk about certain individuals being responsible for the crimes — folks who were local to the area — nothing ever seemed to stick. Thankfully, the programs have done their job to spread awareness and keep the crimes in the news. In fact, it has been confirmed that there has been a major break in the case. Here’s an update on the Gilgo Beach murders.

Source: Getty Images

There has been a major update in the Gilgo Beach murders with an individual in custody.

Long Island and NYC residents may finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief. On July 14, 2023, News 12 Long Island’s morning show confirmed the identity of 58-year-old Rex Heuermann of Nassau County’s Massapequa Park, who was arrested in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

According to NBC News, Heuermann was arrested on Thursday, July 13, 2023. However, his identity was not officially confirmed until the following morning. Neighbors told News 12 that the Heuermann is considered to be a “family man” and he’s a “husband and father of two kids.” Heuermann is an architect and president of his self-titled company, RH Architectural Design, which is based in New York City.

Additionally, News 12 Long Island shared that investigators are “focused on Heuermann’s home” and folks in “TVAC suits have been in and out of his home since the early hours of July 14th presumably collecting evidence. Suffolk County’s district attorney, the police, state police, and the F.B.I. are expected to have a joint press conference at 4 p.m. EST on July 14th.

News 12 Long Island also shared that Heuermann is expected to appear in a Riverhead, Long Island court in the afternoon to be formally indicted.

From the scene of The Gilgo Beach Murders/ Long Island Serial Killer Suspects House. pic.twitter.com/icg4BwOKQH — JØE CA$A (@Joecasa23) July 14, 2023

Sherre Gilbert, sister of Shannon Gilbert, the first of the 11 victims found, has made a statement about the serial killer.

In case you’re catching up on the Gilgo Beach murders, Shannon Gilbert, a former escort who was missing in 2010, was the first victim to be found slain by authorities in the killing field. According to NBC News, Shannon’s sister, Sherre Gilbert, is overjoyed that the authorities have finally taken the serial killer off of the streets.

"It’s been a long time coming and I never gave up hope that one day justice would be served," Sherre Gilbert told NBC News via email. "I’m just happy it happened sooner rather than later. The suspect [Heuermann] deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life. He destroyed many lives so while it won’t bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets and he can’t ever hurt anyone else!”

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.



Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981



Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023