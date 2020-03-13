We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Lost Girls' Offers New Perspective on Shannan Gilbert's Tragic Death

Shannan Gilbert went missing in May 2010 after visiting a client based in Jones Beach State Park. The sex worker had a 23-minute-long phone call with 911 before proceeding to knock on the neighbors' doors in hope of finding refuge. 

Her mother, Mari Gilbert, spent years campaigning for an in-depth investigation. Without her relentless work, the bodies attributed to the Gilgo Beach Killer would have never been found. A Netflix documentary titled Lost Girls addresses Gilbert's tragic death

Shannan Gilbert's death propelled the Gilberts to start a campaign.

The initial police investigation found that Gilbert had accidentally drowned while she was stumbling through the marshes surrounding Oak Beach. 

However, her mother believed that there was much more at stake. Devastated by the misogynistic bias prevailing within the criminal justice system, she brought together a community of women ready to exert pressure on the police, arranging dozens of media appearances to fight for justice for her daughter. 