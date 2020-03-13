'Lost Girls' Offers New Perspective on Shannan Gilbert's Tragic Death

Shannan Gilbert went missing in May 2010 after visiting a client based in Jones Beach State Park. The sex worker had a 23-minute-long phone call with 911 before proceeding to knock on the neighbors' doors in hope of finding refuge.

Her mother, Mari Gilbert, spent years campaigning for an in-depth investigation. Without her relentless work, the bodies attributed to the Gilgo Beach Killer would have never been found. A Netflix documentary titled Lost Girls addresses Gilbert's tragic death.