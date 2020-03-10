We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Thanks to Tessa Ía, We Are Now Obsessed With 'Desenfrenadas' on Netflix

Every so often we come across a new show that becomes an instant obsession, and right now that show is Netflix's Mexican Desenfrenadas, perhaps better known by its English title, Unstoppable.

The Spanish-language series follows three young women set on escaping their regular posh city lives for a weekend in Oaxaca. But before they can even fasten their seatbelts, a gun-toting woman enters their vehicle and joins the ride.