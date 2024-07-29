Distractify
Former MLB Pitcher Reyes Moronta Has Died Tragically at 31 Years Old

Reyes was set to play for hometown league Aguilas Cibaenas in the fall.

Elissa Noblitt
By

Jul. 29 2024

Another young athlete has been taken too soon. Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta, who played for the San Francisco Giants, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and more, has sadly died at the age of 31. His death was confirmed in a social media post by the Mexican Baseball League, and fans have been sharing their condolences to Reyes's family and colleagues.

"R.I.P. Reyes Moronta. He had some really good years with us," one Giants fan shared. "My thoughts are with his family. #ForeverGiant."

What was Reyes's cause of death?

What was Reyes Moronta's cause of death?

Tragically, Reyes reportedly lost his life in a motor vehicle accident in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN. According to a Dominican news outlet, El Pregonero, the crash occurred on an all-terrain vehicle just outside Reyes's father's house.

Reyes was set to play for hometown league Aguilas Cibaenas in the fall. On their X page, the league shared a heartfelt message regarding his passing: "We deeply mourn the tragic death of pitcher Reyes Armando Moronta. In these moments of pain, we want to express our most sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Fans were devastated to hear the news, especially because Reyes was so young. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and share condolences with those affected.

"Reyes Moronta had the sixth-best ERA in San Francisco Giants history," one fan posted. "A really dominant arm at his peak tragically gone far too soon."

Another said, "I pray and hope that you are in a better place, Reyes. May your soul rest in peace."

Our thoughts are with the friends, family, and fans of Reyes Moronta at this time.

