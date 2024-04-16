Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE WWE Star Rhea Ripley Relinquished the Women's World Championship After an Injury — Details "When I come back, I'm coming back for blood." By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 16 2024, Published 7:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In April 2024, the journey of Rhea Ripley, a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling, took an unexpected turn.

The catalyst for this abrupt turn of events involved none other than her longtime rival, Liv Morgan, injecting a new layer of intensity and drama into their storied feud. As the wrestling world buzzes with speculation and concern for Rhea's well-being, WWE fans want to know: Is there an update on Rhea's injury, and did she lose her title?

Is there an injury update for Rhea Ripley?

On April 8, 2024, Rhea reportedly suffered a shoulder injury while she was filming a backstage segment during Monday Night Raw, after WrestleMania 40, according to USA Today. During the clip that was filmed, Liv Morgan, a longtime rival of Rhea's, attacked Rhea in a hallway with a chair and threw her into a wall. According to USA Today, this is where many believe Rhea got her shoulder injury.

A week later, on April 15, Rhea appeared on Raw while wearing a shoulder sling and shared with the crowd that she will be out "for quite a few months," noting that "when I come back, I'm coming back for blood." At this time, the WWE hasn't shared an expected time frame of when Rhea will be back to fighting.

Did Rhea Ripley lose her title?

During the aforementioned April 15 episode of Raw, Rhea relinquished her title. She placed her championship belt on the mat of the ring as she shared that "this means the most to me out of my entire life, and this is why this is so painful." Rhea held her championship title for 380 days and now leaves Logan Paul behind as the only other person to hold the championship title from the last era.

After placing her belt down during Raw, Rhea said: "Revenge tour. This is all because of your stupid little revenge tour, Liv. Are you kidding me? Because of your revenge tour, Liv. Are you bloody kidding me right now? I could’ve actually had some respect for you if you decided to do a face-to-face, but you decided to blindside me like that coward that I know you are."

The reactions have been pouring in over what happened to Rhea Ripley.

Triple H shared on his X account, "There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Rhea Ripley will come back tougher, stronger, and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire WWE Universe can be proud of."

Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @RheaRipley_WWE will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire @WWEUniverse can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/oea07IlAUl — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2024