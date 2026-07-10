‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Addresses Son's Role in 7-Acre California Brush Fire The reality TV star addressed her son’s involvement directly on her Instagram Story, responding to mounting speculation. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 10 2026, 8:59 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti, 49, has confirmed that her son was involved in starting a seven-acre fire in Ladera Ranch, California.

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The fire broke out near Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way in Ladera Ranch on the afternoon of July 4 at approximately 4.45 p.m. and spread to seven acres before firefighters with ground and air teams brought it under control, according to People.

"A Tough Learning Moment for Family"

The reality TV star addressed her son’s involvement directly on her Instagram Story, responding to mounting speculation.

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“He and others were involved. My ex-husband [William Pedranti] and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family,” she wrote.

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Pedranti did not identify which of her sons was involved in the incident. She has four sons and one daughter, with her ex-husband. Her eldest is 22 and her youngest is 12, as reported by People. According to the outlet, she is now engaged to fiancé Ryan Boyajian.

“We were so thankful there was no property damage and nobody was hurt. The fire and police were absolutely amazing and gave these boys a lesson they will never forget,” she added.

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No property damage or injuries were reported. The Orange County Fire Authority is actively investigating the incident and has interviewed several minors in connection with it. No arrests have been made.

Pedranti said her son will face consequences and will be required to take a fire safety course. “There were no arrests made, but consequences for actions are being put into place. He will be taking a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again. There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident,” she said.

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Social media reaction has been split.

Maybe more time at home being parents, instead of getting surgery and being on social media. Show me how sorry you are by completely paying for the damage he caused. — Anthony Mayhem (@anthony09087) July 10, 2026

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One user wrote, “This HAS to be a joke! Are you kidding?” Another one said, “Omg like he could have burned down the entire neighborhood.” A third user commented, "Yeah and I believe her son Greyson just got a speeding ticket for going 105, I wonder if he's the one who started the fire too. Seems like she's got her hands full with that one."