A Haunting Photo of Richard Allen's Daughter Shows Her on the Bridge After the Delphi Murders A photo of Richard Allen's daughter was taken on the same bridge the Delphi murder victims were last seen. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 15 2024, 1:14 p.m. ET

The long-awaited trial of Richard Allen began in October 2024. The families of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German have been in a sort of purgatory since the two girls were murdered in February 2017. They were hiking the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Ind. when they disappeared. Their bodies were found the following day.

German took a now infamous video of a man walking behind the girls on the Monon High Bridge, which is where they were last seen. She also recorded audio of a man saying, "Down the hill." He immediately became the only person of interest and was later identified as Allen, who was arrested in October 2022. Between the murders and Allen's arrest, an odd photo of his daughter was discovered which added another layer of strangeness to the story. Here's what we know.

Richard Allen's daughter posed for a picture on the same bridge the girls were last seen.

Both Allen's wife and daughter have deleted their Facebook profiles since his arrest, but the Daily Mail was able to snag this haunting photo of Brittany Zapanta. In 2018, a year after German and Williams were killed, Allen's wife Kathy uploaded a picture of her daughter that was taken on the same bridge where the girls were last seen. The then-23-year-old Zapanta is half-smiling in a black and white photo, featuring the bridge in the background, though we can't be sure when it was actually taken.

Authorities do not believe Kathy nor her daughter had anything to do with the murders, but that doesn't make the photo look any less creepy. Speaking of disturbing photos, Kathy also snapped one with Allen in front of a police sketch of the Delphi murder suspect. This photo was released in April 2019 and was obviously taken sometime after February 2017.

Richard Allen's daughter could be testifying against him.

A post in the Delphi trial Reddit group from December 2023 goes through some rumors circulating regarding Allen's trial. The original poster said, "The following is a list of unofficial, unverified rumors told to me by a number of individuals I found credible, or the rumor itself had supporting information. In other words, I find the majority of these rumors to be true." According to this person, Zapanta and her husband are both scheduled to testify against Allen.