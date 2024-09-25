Home > Human Interest Richard Joseph Gonzales Has Been Arrested in Connection to the Murder of Eduardo Xol Richard Joseph Gonzales has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Eduardo Xol. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: PSPD; Facebook/Eduardo T. Xol

According to the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD), 58-year-old Eduardo Xol had sustained "injuries consistent with an assault" prior to his death. They were contacted by Xol in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2024, who reported he had been stabbed by an unknown assailant, per KESQ.

The former star of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was rushed to the hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries a week later. Mere hours after his attack, police arrested a man who initially claimed he was also a victim. Where is Richard Joseph Gonzales now? Here's what we know.

Where is Richard Joseph Gonzales now?

It didn't take long for the PSPD to zero in on a suspect as Gonzales more or less came to them. Mere hours after he allegedly stabbed Xol, the 34-year-old man from Cathedral City, Calif. reached out to authorities the same day to report that he had been the victim of an assault that occurred the night before. It's unclear what his motives were, but investigators soon realized Gonzales was a suspect. He was then booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, Calif., reported the New York Post.