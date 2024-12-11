Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Felt Remorse Two Times — One Was About a Victim Who Survived One of Richard Ramirez's victims testified during his trial and was forced to look at photos of her own crime scene. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 10 2024, 8:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Still Watching Netflix (video still)

Because Richard Ramirez was such a prolific serial killer, it's difficult to remember that his crimes went beyond murder. Not only was he found guilty of killing 13 people, but he was also convicted of five counts of attempted murder, four counts of rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, four counts of forcible sodomy, and 14 counts of first-degree burglary. Within these other violent acts, exists at least one survivor.

This particular survivor would later provide heartbreaking testimony during Ramirez's trial despite the fact that she had absolutely no recollection of what happened to her. Sobbing, she still took the stand. Here's what we know about that courageous young woman.

Richard Ramirez's survivor was able to move on.

Whitney Bennett virtually disappeared after she testified in March 1989. Obviously, this was a deeply painful experience for her as she was only 16 when Ramirez attacked her, and then had to bear witness to the carnage at his trial. In August 1993, Bennett attended a retirement party for Detective Frank Salerno, who coordinated the task force created to find the man known as the Night Stalker. While there, Bennett met Detective Salerno's son Michael. They hit it off.

The two exchanged numbers and began dating. Eventually, they married and according to Bennett's Facebook profile, the couple had four children. The Salernos live in Valencia, Calif., and appear to be huge fans of Notre Dame football. In fact, one of their sons went on to play for the Fighting Irish. Bennett doesn't say much on Facebook but usually posts a fundraiser every year for her birthday.

What happened to Whitney Bennett?

According to the Los Angeles Times, on July 4, 1985, Bennett answered a phone call that was for her dad. Steve Bennett was working in the yard, so Bennett opened up her bedroom window and called down to her dad. Sadly she neglected to lock it. Later that evening she visited a couple of friends in La Canada and in La Crescenta and returned home around 1 a.m.

The next thing Bennett recalled was waking up with a splitting headache. The room was a mess and her telephone cord had been cut. It was later revealed that Ramirez had tried to strangle Bennett with the cord but stopped when sparks flew out of it. He believed this was some sort of sign telling him to leave.

Bennett was able to stumble out into the hallway while calling for her parents. She collapsed as her father came running out of the bedroom he shared with Bennett's mother. Co-prosecutor Phil Halpin showed the courtroom pictures of the crime scene. Bennett wept upon seeing all of the blood. She also testified that Ramirez stole jewelry from her that was never recovered. The young girl also required cosmetic surgery to repair the damage done to her face and neck.