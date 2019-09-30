Fans Demand to Know: Who Is Ricky Martin's Surrogate?

"I love big families," confessed Ricky Martin during his acceptance speech for the HRC National Visibility Award, held on September 28 in Washington D.C.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer has always wanted a household full of children. Fortunately for him and his husband of three years, artist Jwan Yosef, this dream is about to become true. The couple has just revealed that they are expecting their fourth kid, joining their 11-year old twins, Matteo and Valentino, and the 9-month-old daughter, Lucia.

So, who is Ricky Martin's surrogate? Ricky and Jwan became official in 2016, after having exchanged a few innocent DMs on Instagram. As the story has it, Ricky sent an unassuming message after accidentally stumbling on the Syrian-born, London-based Swedish artist's profile showcasing his delicately made, mixed media pieces. After just a few months of dating, the two decided to tie the knot in 2017.

Source: Instagram Ricky and Jwan with twins Matteo and Valentin.

Ricky welcomed his twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008 — before he met Jwan — and 10 years later, Lucia, the first child they brought to the world together, was born on Christmas Eve, which just happens to be Ricky's birthday as well. Unfortunately, very little is known about the identity of Ricky's surrogate, but the Latin pop star has opened up about the process in the past and does not believe in the term.

"I [did] not rent a womb,” he told Vanity Fair in 2012. "This expression is used by fundamentalist conservatives. I would give my life to the woman who helped me bring my children into the world." So, chances are Ricky's surrogate is a close family friend.

Who is Ricky Martin's daughter Lucia's biological dad? Just like the identity of their surrogate, Ricky and Jwan have also been private about the exact details surrounding their daughter's biological father.

Source: Instagram Ricky Martin's daughter, Lucia

"I’m your father and your mother. All families are different. There are families without fathers and some without mothers. There’s nothing to feel bad about," Ricky shared of what he would say when his kids ask about their mother. "Many great leaders grew up without fathers or mothers, Obama, Clinton. . . . I’ll tell them the truth. I’ll show them pictures of her."

And the cutest parents of all time award goes to... An outspoken advocate of children's rights, Ricky spent the past few years campaigning against children's trafficking. As the founder of the Ricky Martin Foundation, the singer's political stances are just as exemplary as is his personal life.

One of the first Puerto-Rican celebrities to become a single dad, Ricky also has a good few anecdotes to share about the ups-and-downs of raising kids this way. The first difficulty he came across? Having to explain how surrogacy works to his children.

Source: Instagram

In a radio interview on the Enrique Santos Show, Ricky recited the most-endearing conversation he had with the twins. When one of his boys asked him, "Dad, was I in your belly?" Ricky responded, "You were in my heart and you are still in my heart."