'Ring Fit Adventure' Is Selling out Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are temporarily closing as society continues trying to live life in self-isolation. And during this mass quarantine, many of us are making more time for ourselves and less time for social activities... which means now is a better time than ever to finally achieve those #FitnessGoals.
With gyms temporarily closing, virtual fitness games are on the rise — in fact, games like Ring Fit Adventure are selling out and in need of a restock. Stay tuned for what you need to know about the popular game, and other virtual fitness games to check out while you're waiting for your copy to arrive — these are definitely some worthwhile quarantine purchases.
What is 'Ring Fit Adventure' and why is it so popular right now?
Fitness enthusiasts and gamers alike are most likely aware of Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure, a game that requires two controllers, as well as two special accessories that come with the game, including: a leg strap and a "ring." Players are required to jog in place, squat, shoulder press, and do yoga, in the name of virtually attacking enemies and performing various tasks in a virtual gaming world.
Each workout routine is completely customizable and — obviously — is done from the comfort of the player's home. Therefore, it's a huge go-to in the realm of at-home fitness, especially during the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, it's currently in such high demand that it's selling out.
'Ring Fit Adventure' needs a restock ASAP.
Like I said, as people are looking to socially distance themselves, indoor exercise is on the rise. So, unsurprisingly, Ring Fit Adventure is on the brink of selling out entirely. According to BuzzFeed, Nintendo has confirmed the game is almost totally sold out in "the Americas," and is unavailable for online purchase from most major retailers, like Best Buy and GameStop.
Although they are looking to restock the high-demand game, Nintendo's CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said that both the Switch console and the game itself are both produced and shipped from Japan. Because of the serious outbreak in China, shipping would be extremely delayed. Right now, the company is working on restocking it, but there's no specific date in plain sight.
Here are other Nintendo Switch workout games to check out.
Since Ring Fit Adventure is selling out quickly, there are many other virtual fitness games to check out for the Nintendo Switch. If you're longing for that kickboxing class you usually go to before work, Fitness Boxing is available at Target for $49.99, and Arms is available at GameStop for $54.99.
Alternatively, all former Dance Dance Revolution junkies should check out Just Dance 2020, and those desperately missing Zumba should try out Zumba: Burn It Up! to emulate the group exercise feel. As long as you already have a console, you should definitely check out a few of these.
With society going into self-isolation, at-home fitness is becoming increasingly popular. Although Ring Fit Adventure might not be available for quite a while, there are so many fun virtual ways to stay fit... the coronavirus definitely won't leave you sitting at home.
