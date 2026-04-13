'RIP': NFL-Star Chris Payton-Jones Dies at 30, Remembered as “Bright Soul” “He was one of my all-time favorites... It was always a pleasure to be around him. You were always happy to see him." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 13 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM Chris Payton-Jones SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@FLASHFL1X

Chris Payton-Jones, a former National Football League (NFL) star, died in a car crash in Florida on Saturday night. He was 30 years old. His family has confirmed the news of his passing.​ According to News 4 Jacksonville, Payton-Jones was driving a sedan at the time of the accident. His vehicle smashed into a pick-up truck in Alachua County. He was the only person to die in the direct impact. All three passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries.

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Source: INSTAGRAM Chris Payton-Jones SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@FLASHFL1X

NFL fans took to social media to offer condolences. Payton-Jones was a star footballer at Sandalwood High School before graduating in 2014. He shone even among high-profile recruits like LB Kain Daub and DL Blake McClain. He signed with the University of Nebraska. He spent four seasons in Lincoln and earned a degree in Sociology. Jones went undrafted in 2018, but he managed to return to the NFL.

Ex-Coaches Offer Condolences After Former NFL Player Chris Payton-Jones Dies At 30

Adam Geis, Payton-Jones’ high school coach, remembers him as someone who was always optimistic and eager to learn. Geis reveals that he always pushed his limits.

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“He was one of my all-time favorites! The kid never missed a workout, never missed practice, and never wanted to come off the field. Everyone loved him. He was always unbelievably positive. I’ve never heard that kid ever say anything negative about anyone or anything. … It was always a pleasure to be around him. You were always happy to see him,” he said.

Payton later made it big and went on to play professionally. He became the only footballer from his class to reach the NFL. However, he had returned to Jacksonville to become a mentor. The footballer was seeking a successful career as a content creator. He was a photographer, videographer, and editor, and was slowly building his media brand, Flashflix,

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A beloved teammate. An even greater man.



Rest in peace, CPJ 💙 pic.twitter.com/ixXfKWc5Ua — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 12, 2026 Source: X The UFL remembers Chris Payton-Jones SOURCE: X/@THEUFL

The (United Football League) UFL, where the footballer last played with the St. Louis Battlehawks before retiring last January, released a statement late Sunday.

“The United Football League is in mourning after the tragic passing of former St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Back Chris Payton-Jones. Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career. As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure,” the statement read.

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Remembering Chris Payton-Jones: The former football star at Sandalwood High School who went on to play professionally and later returned to Jacksonville to become a mentor and successful content creator, passed away in an auto accident on Saturday night. Jones was 30 years old. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 12, 2026 Chris Payton-Jones passes away SOURCE: X/@WJXT4

It added, “From fan appearances and media engagements to his own content creation and openness to share the highs and lows of his personal journey, Chris carried himself with humility and integrity. Our condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and all others who are impacted by this loss.” Pat Clark, the associate head coach at Central State University, had the opportunity to coach Payton-Jones at Sandalwood. He agrees that Payton-Jones was an “ideal student athlete.”

“Chris was the hardest working human being I’ve ever been around, a great player but even better person. He was never the biggest or fastest, but he did things the right way, and the game paid him back for it,” he recalled.