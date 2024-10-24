Home > Entertainment Christian Radio Host Rob Dempsey Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death? "We lost him, but heaven gained such an incredible person,” his co-hosts said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 24 2024, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Listening to your favorite radio show every day can be a source of comfort and routine for many, and some folks become attached to certain on-air hosts and DJs. For listeners of South Carolina Christian radio station HisRadio, their favorite station is now a source of sadness, as one of those fan-favorite hosts has sadly passed away.

On the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23, HisRadio host Rob Dempsey died after 24 years with the station, serving as both a host and a program director. His death was announced on Thursday morning by his co-hosts on the Rob and Lizz in the Morning show. What was Rob's cause of death?

Source: Facebook

Rob Dempsey's cause of death was reportedly linked to his cancer.

Sadly, according to his co-hosts, Rob's death seems to have been linked to his recent cancer diagnosis. On October 15, Rob took to his Facebook page to share the news of his diagnosis with fans: "A big thank you to all who have been praying for me. I saw the report today. I have bladder cancer, and it looks aggressive."

He continued, hopeful: "Thankfully, I’m at peace today knowing God is in control. The days ahead will be tough, and that’s OK. I am determined to be a dad there for his kids. I’m determined to be that grandpa who will watch them grow up, graduate, and get married. I want to grow old with my wife who has been a rock through all of this junk. "I’ve watched a few videos of people who have survived this and even have new bladders! Things look hopeful."

A big thank you to all who have been praying for me. I saw the report today. I have bladder cancer and it looks... Posted by Rob Dempsey on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

It was later revealed that Rob was dealing with Stage 3 cancer, per Fox News. Sadly, just over a week after his public announcement, Rob was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment where he went into cardiac arrest, ultimately passing away.

In the wake of his passing, his fellow HisRadio hosts had only kid words to say about him: "He always had us laughing ... His finger prints are all over this place. He was not just a boss, he was a leader, an encourager. He made such an impact to the in the community and to Greenville. ... We lost him but heaven gained such an incredible person. He’s celebrating with Jesus."

Fans and friends have also taken to social media to share their condolences and heartfelt messages about their connections to Rob. One person wrote, "I conversed with Rob a few times over the years. ... Rob loved Jesus. Rob loved his family. Rob loved life. Rob LOVED. PERIOD. While we will miss his presence here and his voice on the radio, we know, with FULL CONFIDENCE, that he is in the arms of the Savior he loved so dearly and wanted everyone he met to know about."

