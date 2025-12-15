Fans Want to Know More About Rob Reiner's Wife Michele After Their Murders The couple was found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 15 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found murdered inside their home in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 14, 2025. The couple was found dead by their daughter, and their son, Nick Reiner, was reportedly arrested for the crime.

According to KTLA News, the couple was found inside their Brentwood home on the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue at approximately 3:40 p.m. Both Michele and her husband "were suffering from stab wounds." They were pronounced dead at the scene, and TMZ is reporting that the couple had their throats slit.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were married in 1989.

Michele was a producer and actor who was known for Misery, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, and Mixed Nuts, per IMDb. She and Rob had been married since 1989 and had three children together. Michele was also a talented photographer, and she and the Princess Bride director met while he was filming When Harry Met Sally. Rob and Michele were murdered on Dec. 14, according to a statement released by the family to The Los Angeles Times.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," read the statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." LAPD Chief of Detectives Alan Hamilton added that the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division was currently investigating the deaths. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also spoke out about the tragedy and spoke of the couple's advocacy.

“Personally, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob and his wife, Michele," she said. "I knew Rob and have tremendous respect for him. Among his numerous contributions, Rob helped create First 5 California, a landmark initiative funded by a tobacco tax to support early childhood development programs." "He and Michele fought for early childhood development and marriage equality, working to overturn Proposition 8. They were true champions for LGBTQ+ rights," she added.

Rob Reiner & his wife, Michele Singer, have been k*IIed.



The suspect is their son, Nick Reiner.



Reiner & Michele had 3 children together.



Rob Reiner adopted the daughter of Penny Marshall.



Rob Reiner’s 2015 movie, Being Charlie, highlighted Nick’s struggle with drugs. pic.twitter.com/uVVADMLdeT — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) December 15, 2025

Rob and Michele Reiner had three kids.

Rob and Michele shared three children — Romy, Nick, and Jake. The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife were reportedly found by their Romy, and she told the authorities that her brother "should be a suspect" because he was "dangerous." Nick has struggled with drug addiction and vagrancy since he was 19, according to People. The troubled son of the former All in the Family star co-wrote a film loosely based on his life, Being Charlie, in 2016, and he told the outlet he was once homeless.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he told the outlet. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.” He added that the drug rehab programs weren't working for him, which led to him living on the streets. “When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice, and you hope you make it.”