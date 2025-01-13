Singer and 'Better Man' Star Robbie Williams Has Four Children with Wife Ayda They don't share many details about their children on social media, but we do know some things. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 13 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @aydafieldwilliams Robbie Williams is a dad to four children

Celebrity relationships are always an interesting grab bag of everything from "perfectly healthy" to "utterly chaotic." Every now and then, you come across a celebrity who has an idyllic relationship with their partner and the family of their dreams. Such is the case for singer and Better Man star, Robbie Williams.

The 50-year-old British singer and songwriter is married to Ayda Field Williams, and together they share a beautiful large family. Here's what we know about Robbie's children and his relationship with his wife, Ayda.

Robbie Williams has four children with wife Ayda.

Robbie and Ayda have welcomed four beautiful children together. Although Robbie and Ayda both have a significant presence on social media, they don't show the faces of their children. While there are a few videos that show the children's faces from the side, and you can occasionally see them interacting with their parents or hear them speaking, overall their parents have maintained their privacy.

Yet we do know some things about them, even so. Their eldest child Theodora "Teddy" Rose Williams (13) was born in 2012. The next eldest child, Charlton "Charlie" Valentine Williams (11), was born in 2014. A few years later, Colette "Coco" Josephine Williams (7) followed in 2018. And the last child, Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams (2) was born in 2023.

According to Cosmopolitan, the first two children were carried by Ayda but the younger two children, although biologically both Robbie's and Ayda's, were carried by the same surrogate. According to their social media posts, both parents are doting and involved with the kids, and they're occasionally shared doing sweet things like making candy apples, reading to one another, or exploring while on vacation.

Here's what we know about Robbie's wife.

Ayda Field was born on May 17, 1979, making her just five years younger than her 50-year-old husband. Although Robbie's name may come with more instant global recognition, Ayda has her own impressive career in the spotlight.

Not only is she an actor, but she is a former judge on X Factor and a celebrity in her own right. She graduated from Harvard-Westlake in 1997 and originally pursued a career in law and accounting. However, Ayda's heart was set on acting.

According to Hello Magazine, Robbie and Ayda met in 2006, after mutual friends arranged a blind date for the duo. Robbie proposed in 2009, and they were married in 2010 in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home.

Source: MEGA Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams

Although they are best known for their professional accomplishments, both Robbie and Ayda seem to place their family and their children at the forefront of their priorities. Robbie was once a bit of a wild child and was known for some pretty public dalliances. But since falling in love with Ayda and starting a family, it would seem that he has settled down. A whole lot.