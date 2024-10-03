Home > Entertainment > Music Robbie Williams Has a Massive Net Worth Thanks to Enormous Success in the U.K. Robbie once signed a single contract worth $150 million. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 3 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although his name might not be instantly recognizable to every American, Robbie Williams has had a massive career in the U.K. The singer is so popular, in fact, that he has a new biopic coming out called Better Man in which he is portrayed by a CGI ape.

Article continues below advertisement

Given the news that Better Man would be hitting theaters, and the somewhat bizarre storytelling methods employed by the film, many wanted to know what the singer's net worth is. He's amassed quite a fortune over the course of his career, but here's what we know about his overall net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Robbie Williams's net worth?

Robbie's net worth is estimated to be roughly $300 million, and that's thanks chiefly to his incredible success as a musician. Robbie is one of the best-selling British artists in history, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, and he has even set world records for concert sales. He signed a $150 million contract with EMI in 2002 which was record-breaking at the time, and he also sold his Beverly Hills mansion to Drake in 2022 for $70 million.

Robbie Williams Pop singer Net worth: $300 million Robbie Williams is a British pop singer who was first a part of the boy band Take That in the early 1990s. Robbie then became a solo artist, and proceeded to become one of the biggest acts in British music history. All but one of his 14 studio albums were No. 1 on the U.K. charts, and he's also had multiple No. 1 singles. Birthdate: Feb. 13, 1974 Birthplace: Stoke-on-Trent, U.K. Birth Name: Robert Peter Williams Father: Peter Williams Mother: Janet Williams

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie Williams is the best-selling solo artist in the history of British music.

It's perhaps unsurprising that Robbie's net worth is so high, given that he has sold more albums than any other British solo artist in history. Robbie also sold 1.6 million concert tickets in 2006 in a single day, and was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for selling more concert tickets than any other artist in a single day. While he continues to release new music, Robbie's peak in popularity obviously came during the 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

It is telling, though, that he already feels like his life has enough of a story that a biopic can be made about him at just 50 years old. Given that he was a star when he was still quite young, and has continued to consistently perform and release new music in the decades since, he's been in the public eye for more than 30 years.