The CEO of American Airlines Is Pretty Financially Comfortable — Let's Look at His Net Worth

Following the devastating crash between an American Airlines passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter, Robert Isom released a video in response to the tragedy. The CEO of American Airlines expressed his "deep sorrow" about the events that resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River, just outside of Washington, D.C. In total, there were 67 people aboard the plane and helicopter.

Robert went on to explain that efforts were wholly focused on the search and rescue mission. He also shared all the information he had about the crash which, by his own admission, wasn't much. This has led to more questions about him and his time at American Airlines, and specifically his finances. What is his net worth and salary? Here's what we know

Robert Isom's net worth is impressive.

Robert's net worth is reportedly $51 million, which is an estimation based on the 2,967,984 shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stock he owns. After attending the University of Notre Dame, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in English, Robert briefly worked at Proctor & Gamble before his career in the aviation industry took off.

He left Proctor & Gamble to earn his MBA from the University of Michigan, then got a job with Northwest Airlines. Robert then left Northwest to work for America West Airlines but briefly took a job as chief restructuring officer of GMAC, LLC. This led to his return to America West Airlines which merged with US Airways in September 2005. Two years later, Robert was named the Executive Vice President and COO of US Airways.

Robert remained at US Airways for six years before he left to become Executive Vice President and COO of American Airlines. In 2016, he was promoted to President of American Airlines and six years later, got bumped up to CEO in March 2022. "Robert is a collaborative leader with deep operational expertise and global industry experience," said then-CEO Doug Parker, who was retiring.

What is Robert Isom's salary at American Airlines?