Distractify
Home > News

Were There Any Survivors in the Washington, D.C. Plane Crash? Here's Everything We Know

The plane crash was the first major mid-air collision in more than a decade.

By

Published Jan. 30 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET

The scene at Reagan airport following the plane crash.
Source: Mega

After more than 16 years without a mid-air collision, people across the country are reeling from the news that an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Details about the crash are continuing to come to light, and its immediate cause is still unclear.

Following news of the collision, many want to know whether anyone might have survived. Here's what we know.

Cars driving near the Capitol following the plane crash.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Were there any survivors in the Washington, D.C. plane crash?

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said that there are not believed to be any survivors following the crash, per CNN.

“We are now at a point where we’re switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident,” he said in a news conference on Jan. 30. 27 bodies have been recovered from the passenger jet, and one from the military helicopter.

It is believed that there were 64 people aboard the passenger jet and three on the helicopter, and Donnelly expressed confidence that his team would be able to recover the bodies of all those involved.

“I’m confident that we will do that, and that will take us a little bit of time, though. It may involve some more equipment," he said.

Even as the recovery effort continues, many are starting to wonder what series of events might explain this.

Article continues below advertisement

What caused the plane crash?

It will be some time before the exact reasons for the plane crash are clear. At the moment, though, there is a lot of finger-pointing happening, as various groups involved suggest that someone else is responsible.

“We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point, but … what I’ve seen so far, do I think this was preventable? Absolutely,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Source: Twitter/@CurtisHouck
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom suggested that he wasn't sure why the helicopter had flown into the jet's path.

“At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft,” he said. Duffy, meanwhile, suggested that both crafts were flying normal routes, which doesn't really explain why the two might have collided.

Isom added that American Airlines pilots were experienced. “These are experienced pilots,” said Robert Isom. “I know that the captain had … almost six years with PSA (Airlines), and the first officer almost two years.”

Duffy did not have information on the helicopter pilots but clarified that just because it was a training mission doesn't mean those flying were inexperienced.

“We call these missions that are flown in the D.C. area as our pilots are getting hours and experience training missions,” said Duffy, “so don’t read into that how many hours the pilots on the military aircraft had.”

As details continue to emerge, what's undeniable is that this is a tragedy that will reverberate for days and weeks to come, no matter where the blame ultimately falls.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Some People Think JFK Jr. Is Actually Still Alive Because of a QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Troy Johnson Disappeared After a Plane Crash in 2015 — New Conspiracy Theory Has Emerged

Many of the 1972 Uruguay Plane Crash Survivors Are Still Alive and Well Today

Latest News News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.