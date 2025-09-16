As the World Mourns the Loss of Robert Redford, Fans Wonder About His Dating History
The Award-Winning actor died on Sept. 16, 2025, at the age of 89.
Movie fans are mourning the loss of the legendary movie star Robert Redford. The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star died on Sept. 16, 2025, at the age of 89.
Cindi Berger, the actor's publicist, released a statement noting his passing, per CNN.
“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved," read the statement. "Surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”
Robert was known for his strikingly good looks and smoldering on-screen performances that have captured audiences since 1959, and his fans are curious about his dating history.
Robert Redford was married twice. Here's his dating history.
Robert has starred in more than 80 movies throughout his legendary career, and he's also shared the screen with some beautiful leading ladies — including Jane Fonda, Barbara Streisand, and Meryl Streep — and many fans assumed he's dated all three of his legendary co-stars. However, the Spy Game actor did not date Jane, Barbara, or Meryl. Jane and Robert worked together multiple times, including in the 1967 classic Barefoot in the Park. Their last film was the 2017 rom-com, Our Souls at Night.
Robert also starred in several romance films with Meryl, and he and Barbara starred in the 1973 classic The Way We Were. However, while the chemistry between Robert and the ladies was notable, he was never romantically involved with either. The Great Gatsby star was a family man who married twice; his first wife was Lola Van Wagenen. The duo married in 1958, and they had their son, Scott, in 1959. Tragically, Scott died from sudden infant death syndrome a few months later, per People.
The couple later had three more children: Shauna, Amy, and David James. James died from cancer in 2020. Robert and Lola divorced in the 1980s after 20 years together, and Robert said of himself and his ex, "We still have great love, great affection, great friendship. It is wonderful."
He said he didn't date following his divorce. "It was fun, it was different, but I never actually dated anyone," he said. "I don't know what dating is. What do you do? Say: 'Hello, my name is Robert Redford, would you like to have dinner with me?'"
However, Robert eventually met German artist Sibylle Szaggars in 1996, and they married in 2009.
"It was a wonderful beginning of a relationship," he said of his wife. "Because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being colored by success."
Robert and Sibylle bonded over their shared passion for philanthropy and environmental activism. Robert has been an environmental activist since he was a teenager, according to Time, and he co-founded the Redford Foundation in 2006.
The foundation supported environmental impact filmmaking, and the Walk in the Woods star was also a trustee for the Natural Resources Defense Council for 30 years. Robert will no doubt be remembered for his work off-screen as much as he will be remembered for his work on-screen. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.