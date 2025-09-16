Robert Redford's Net Worth Is a Reminder of His Iconic Hollywood Career The acclaimed artist won an Academy Award for his unforgettable work as the director of 'Ordinary People.' By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 16 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some actors have established legendary performances that won't be forgotten as the years go by. Their talent goes beyond what they built on the big screen, with their emotions being relatable enough to become a part of people's lives. The legendary Robert Redford had the type of career that is carved in the history of cinema. The winner of an Academy Award did it all, from comedies to engaging dramas, giving the best of himself every single time.

Article continues below advertisement

Such a resourceful Hollywood career brought wealthy paychecks to Robert, who constructed his filmography with his love of the game in mind. The success of his work could be measured in both the number of awards he won and the money he was paid by every studio in town. What did Robert's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the trajectory of one of the most respected actors in the world.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Robert Redford's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Redford held a net worth of $200 million. The number was calculated by taking into account the major achievements the filmmaker conquered over the course of his Hollywood career. The performer's net worth was very impressive, close to what can be seen from major sporting stars and politicians. Even modern Hollywood A-listers couldn't get close to the money that surrounded Robert.

Robert Redford Actor Net worth: $200 million Robert Redford was an acclaimed American actor who won an Academy Award thanks to his work as the director of Ordinary People. As one of the most respected actors in the industry, Robert appeared in many productions that instantly became Hollywood classics. The artist was 89 years old at the time of his passing. Birth name: Charles Robert Redford Jr. Birthdate: Aug. 18, 1936 Birthplace: Santa Monica, Calif. Father: Charles Robert Redford Sr. Mother: Martha Woodruff Redford

Article continues below advertisement

One of the most impressive facts from Robert's career was that he was the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, according to Sky News. The event, which takes place every year, showcases some of the most refined titles in the industry. Some of the movies screened at Sundance are the same ones competing for Academy Awards. Establishing such an important Hollywood event might have boosted Robert's net worth, in addition to the massive productions he led.

Robert Redford's career was full of hits.

There wasn't a single role in Hollywood that was too hard for Robert to tackle. One of the most important projects from the actor's career is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, where he stepped into the shoes of the titular outlaw apprentice. The Western allowed Robert to steal the spotlight, leading him to movies such as Jeremiah Johnson and The Candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega