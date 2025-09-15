Professional Boxer Ricky Hatton's Net Worth Was Impressive — What Was It? The former world boxing champion died at the age of 46. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As sports fans mourn the loss of former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, people want to know more about his net worth. Ricky's death was announced by the World Boxing Association on Sept. 14, 2025. He was just 46. "With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton," read the announcement. "A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world. Rest in peace, Ricky."

According to ESPN, Ricky was found dead in the early morning hours by officers from the Greater Manchester Police Department at a home in Hyde, England, but they believe there are no "suspicious circumstances" surrounding his death. "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man."

Here's Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton's net worth — and it's massive.

Ricky Hatton reportedly had a net worth of $40 million, according to Merca 2.0. The British native was lovingly referred to as "The Hitman," "The People's Champion," and "The Pride of Hyde." Ricky was a professional boxer between 1997 and 2012, and his wealth was amassed from the bonuses and prize money he won for his boxing matches, which is thought to be approximately $65 million in total.

Ricky Hatton Professional boxer Net worth: $40 million Ricky Hatton was an English professional boxer and promoter known as The Hitman and The People's Champion. Birth name: Richard John Hatton Birthdate: Oct. 6, 1978 Birthplace: Stockport, England Married: Previously dated Claire Sweeney. Children: 3 — Campbell, Millie, and Fearne

Ricky had three children — Campbell, Millie, and Fearne, according to Hello!. He had his first child, Campbell, with an ex-partner named Claire (who is not to be confused with his later partner, actress Claire Sweeney).

Always my favourite day when I see my 4 favourite people. @CampbellHatton Lyla, Millie & Fearne. #kids #hatton XXXX pic.twitter.com/a0kw3lIUIR — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) March 11, 2020

Thomas McDonagh from the Collyhurst and Moston Boxing Club said that Ricky came to the gym's amateur boxing shows, according to the BBC . "He came to the gym all the time, he'd just got time for everyone, he came over and sat down and talked to them," he said. "He was down to earth and didn't change a tiny bit." Thomas also said that he learned about Rick's death before it went public on social media.

"We heard through friends a little bit before it went out on social," he said. "All of us at the club are very, very upset about it, he was a great fella. ... Even as a 13 -14-year-old, he was knocking everyone out, he was such a superstar. So yeah, it's quite hard to take, it's a shock, he was such an influential person."

Centre parks with the kids. X pic.twitter.com/qyJkDsJjso — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) October 20, 2019

Ricky's family released a statement published by the Manchester Evening News. "He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humor, and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him," read the statement. "To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it."