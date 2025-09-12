J.J. McCarthy Baby News: Vikings QB Misses Practice as Fiancée Goes Into Labor "Soon to be family of 5." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 12 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jjmccarthy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has already made headlines on the field, but this time fans were focused on his absence. The rookie QB wasn’t spotted at practice in mid-September, and the team later confirmed the reason was personal and exciting.

On Sept. 12, 2025, he was excused from practice to be with his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, who had gone into labor with their first child. The news had everyone looking for the J.J. McCarthy baby update and led to many congratulations from fans and well-wishers across the NFL community.

What's the J.J. McCarthy baby update?

So far, no additional details about the baby’s arrival have been shared. According to ESPN, J.J. traveled home with the team Sept. 8, 2025, participated in planning the next day, and practiced normally the following day. He took part in meetings on Sept. 11, but then left to join Katya. He is expected to play again on Sept. 14. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said his absence was excused and emphasized that the organization was thrilled for the couple.

The pregnancy had been public for months, with J.J. and Katya sharing in May 2025 that they were expecting a son in September. “The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier,” they wrote. The congratulations from fans, players, media, and more exploded in the comments. On July 31, 2025, the couple also posted photos with their two dogs on Instagram, adding the caption, “soon to be a family of 5.”

A fan wrote, "See I love this as a Vikings fan, the NFL should be posting about this and talking about it, not Kelce and Taylor's engagement I don't care about the engagement I care our boy JJ McCarthy. Congratulations on having a baby, a future Viking's in the making."

J.J. reminds us that family milestones matter in football too.

While J.J. is still early in his professional career, his absence showed that even NFL players step away from the spotlight for family. For fans, seeing J.J. put his fiancée first offered a glimpse of who he is beyond football. Many were quick to send messages of encouragement on social media, celebrating the baby news and congratulating the couple on this exciting life chapter.

"If you seeing this now, congratulations my boy, congratulations," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said after practice to ESPN. "I'm excited for him for this new chapter, this new journey. But after you get done, come on back!"