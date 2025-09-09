J.J. McCarthy's Parents Prove That Passion for Football Can Be Inherited The Minnesota Vikings star is still trying to make a name for himself in the NFL after a successful college career. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 9 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A successful NFL career can't be built in a single day. However, J.J. McCarthy is doing everything in his power to build a name for himself in the league. After a successful college career, J.J. is still getting a taste of what it means to be a professional football player. The sky is the limit for the Minnesota Vikings athlete. J.J. could stay a powerful asset for years to come, based on his college record alone.

J.J. would have never fulfilled his potential without a competent support network. His friends, family, and his partner have been crucial for his growth as a person and as an athlete. It would be hard for any professional to become a legend without the help of their loved ones. Who are J.J. McCarthy's parents? Here's what we know about the couple who raised the young star.

Who are J.J. McCarthy's parents?

According to People, J.J. is the son of Jim and Megan McCarthy. The couple fell in love with football long before their son became a college division star. J.J.'s success in the NFL has only led the McCarthy family to appreciate the sport even more. J.J.'s father played both football and baseball during his time at Riverside-Brookfield High School. Jim even became team captain when he made his way to Lake Park College.

Megan found a different way to show her love for football. J.J.'s mother used to be a figure skater, which is where her passion for professional sports came from. J.J. used to play hockey thanks to the skating skills passed down to him by his mother. Ever since J.J. decided that he liked football better, Megan continued to support her son through his journey. Both Jim and Megan showed great interest in J.J.'s future as a professional, in any discipline their son ended up choosing.

Did Jim and Megan McCarthy have any more children?

According to Sporting News, Jim and Megan are the parents of three kids. Caitlin and Morgan are J.J.'s sisters. Due to their young age, there isn't much information about them available online. However, the entire family supports J.J.'s professional career. Through Jim's social media pages, it's easy to see how the entire family attends important games. Over time, J.J. has gotten more coverage from the media thanks to his results on the field.

J.J. spent his entire college career playing for the Michigan Wolverines. During his first year as part of the team, the young player only accumulated 516 yards through passes. That was only a taste of what was to come for both J.J. and the Wolverines. The player eventually became the Wolverines's starting quarterback. Through his new position at the team, J.J. led the Wolverines towards the 2024 Rose Bowl. He was named the offensive MVP of the event.