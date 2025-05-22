J.J. McCarthy Is Not Married Yet, but He and His Fiancée Are Expecting J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee are now expecting their first baby. By Joseph Allen Published May 22 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katyakuropas

After sitting out the entirety of his first season with an injury, J.J. McCarthy is expected to see some real playing time for the Minnesota Vikings during the upcoming football season. As J.J. prepares to take the field, though, many want to know more about his personal life.

J.J. led Michigan to a national championship, so here's what we know about his relationship status, including whether he's married.

Is J.J. McCarthy married?

J.J. is not yet married, but he is engaged. He and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, have been engaged since January of 2024. Katya and J.J. announced their engagement with a post on Instagram in which she wrote "Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever," with Marley referring to their dog. Although his rookie campaign did not go exactly as anticipated, the two of them have continued to hit milestones in their personal lives.

J.J. and Katya are now expecting their first baby together.

In a post from May of 2025, Katya and J.J. announced that they were expecting their first child together. "The best surprises come when you least expect them," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼." The post was accompanied by photos of what were clearly a maternity shoot and included plenty of images of Katya cradling her baby bump.

Of course, J.J.'s job is likely to be quite busy around the time that Katya is expecting to deliver, which might put some strain on their relationship. If J.J. is able to perform on the field, though, that will set he and his family up for a tremendous amount of success down the road. Quarterbacks get paid than almost any other player in sports, so if he proves that he's valuable to the Vikings, he could be making generational wealth in just a few years.

J.J.'s ceiling is key to the Vikings' future.

Although the Vikings were expected to be starting J.J. last season, the team ultimately went on to great success with their backup quarterback Sam Darnold, winning 14 games before flaming out in the first round of the playoffs. Now, the Vikings are hoping that J.J. is every bit the quarterback they believed him to be as he attempts to keep the Vikings on a solid trajectory, even if they don't win 14 games this season.

Thanks to a remarkably good supporting cast and some expert coaching, J.J. should have everything that he needs to succeed in Minnesota. Although his success is far from guaranteed, there are plenty of people who suspect that the team will remain quite good even as they adjust to having a new starting quarterback who has never played professionally before.