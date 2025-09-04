Did MrBeast Buy the NFL? The Truth Behind the Viral YouTube Stunt that Shocked Sports Fans “Go big or go home, so for this one, I figured why not just buy the entire NFL?" By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 4 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ MrBeast 2 and NFL

The internet lit up when YouTuber MrBeast appeared in a YouTube video announcing he had purchased the NFL. With Commissioner Roger Goodell by his side and NFL rosters suddenly including YouTubers, the claim spread fast. In the video, MrBeast says “Go big or go home, so for this one, I figured why not just buy the entire NFL?" Is this real or just another MrBeast-style stunt?

Social media exploded with theories. Some fans wondered if the billionaire creator had actually pulled off the impossible. Others questioned how one person could buy an entire league. Whatever the truth was, the video made one thing clear, this wasn’t your average NFL headline.

Why did MrBeast say he bought the NFL?

So, did MrBeast actually buy the NFL? Not exactly. According to YouTube's official blog, the viral announcement was part of a larger promo for YouTube’s first-ever free livestream of an NFL game, set for Sept. 5 between the Chargers and Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil.

In the short film, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson holds a faux press conference beside Roger Goodell, declaring himself the new owner of the league. Each of the 32 NFL teams even got a “special” roster spot for a YouTube creator, from Dude Perfect to iShowSpeed. The bit was over-the-top, but it worked; the video racked up millions of views and had fans questioning reality.

What does this means for the NFL and fans online?

The NFL hasn’t been sold, but the partnership with YouTube signals a major shift in how the league reaches audiences. Instead of focusing on traditional broadcasts, the promo highlights a new generation of fans who watch sports through streams, clips, and creators. As YouTube explained in its own announcement, this collaboration marks “a new era of live sports” designed to bring NFL games directly to global audiences for free.

By putting MrBeast at the center, the NFL tapped into the internet’s most-watched creator to generate hype, and it worked well. The blog reads, "By embedding creators at the center of the action — from sideline reporting and 'Watch With' livestreams to debuting original content—YouTube is crafting a dynamic, interactive and immersive event that will transform the broadcast into a global cultural moment."

MrBeast said, “Go big or go home, so for this one, I figured why not just buy the entire NFL. Filming with Roger Goodell and bringing together the NFL and their global fans with some of the best creators on YouTube was an incredible experience. We’re at this culture-changing moment in entertainment ... we're showing the world that the most engaging way to experience sports is with the creators you love."