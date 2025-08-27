MrBeast Has a Mini Meltdown on X Over His Ranking on a List of Influencers — Targets Comedian Caleb Hearon MrBeast of burden. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 27 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Few things are more fragile than the ego of an entertainer. Actually, when it comes to irrational sensitivity, influencers are really giving actors a run for their money. Because social media allows us to say whatever we want, whenever we want, it feels as if some folks have forgotten what restraint looks like. One of those individuals is YouTuber MrBeast.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is no stranger to controversy. The popular influencer grew his YouTube following by way of stunts and giveaways that at times feel more predatory than philanthropic. In the past, he has been accused of creating an unsafe work environment on his Prime Video show and has faced scrutiny regarding racist statements he previously made. In August 2025, he shared a bizarre post to X about comedian Caleb Hearon. Here's what we know.

MrBeast is weirdly annoyed at Caleb Hearon.

In a post to X that has since been deleted, MrBeast shared a screenshot of a graphic featuring Caleb that was taken from an article in Rolling Stone. The content, titled "25 Most Influential Creators of 2025," includes people like Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, lifestyle creator Anayka She, and comedian Caleb Hearon.

MrBeast is also on this list, but that didn't stop him from throwing some subtle shade in the direction of the always-effervescent Caleb. "According to this list, a guy with one million followers is more influential than me," wrote MrBeast. It's true. While MrBeast comes in at no. 7, Caleb is sitting pretty in the spot right above him.

It's unclear if the last part of MrBeast's comment is a joke or not, but the social media influencer asked what he did to piss off The Rolling Stones. Does he know Rolling Stone magazine is not published by the English rock band famously fronted by Mick Jagger? Honestly, we can't be mad about it because now we get to make this joke: MrBeast of burden.

Caleb responds to MrBeast's post in the only way possible.

Caleb shared a screenshot of the original MrBeast post to Instagram. The caption simply read, "Thank you Rolling Stone. It's an honor." Because Caleb is a comic, and a delightfully hilarious one at that, the comments section was filled with gems. Ashley Black of A Black Lady Sketch Show wrote, "Some days you’re the beast. And some days you get beasted." Comedian Beth Stelling, whose comedy special "Girl Daddy" is a must-watch, commented, "MR. BEEF."