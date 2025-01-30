Distractify
Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger’s Wild Romance Lasted Four Years — And Included a Pregnancy

"It was me who separated from Mick and not the other way around."

Published Jan. 30 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in 1967.
Source: Wikimedia Commons

British pop star Marianne Faithfull had a profound impact on original Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger. The two dated from 1966 to 1970, influencing each other both personally and professionally — sometimes for the worse.

Though their romance was decades ago, its impact still lingers.

Marianne helped expand the Rolling Stones’ way of thinking, while Mick and Keith Richards helped launch her career with "As Tears Go By," which they wrote and she released in 1964. The song put her on the map, but her turbulent relationship with Mick became just as legendary.

Following her death on Jan. 30, 2025, at the age of 78, it’s only natural to reflect on the major influences in her life — including past loves. So, let’s take a look at Marianne and Mick’s relationship.

Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger's relationship began in 1966.

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the 1960s.
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Marianne and Mick’s relationship was tumultuous from the start. They first met in 1964 at a Rolling Stones launch party, but it wasn’t until a few years later that romance sparked.

By 1965, Marianne had married John Dunbar at just 18, and they had a son together, whom she sent to live with her mother, per The Telegraph. The following year, at 19, she left John for Mick.

While they certainly had their share of enjoyable moments, including "visiting sacred places," their relationship was anything but stable. Marianne had an undeniable connection with Keith Richards, which eventually led to a one-night stand — allegedly as retaliation after Mick slept with Anita Pallenberg, who later dated Keith from 1967 to 1980.

If that wasn’t enough, in 1967, Mick and Marianne were both charged with cannabis possession, adding more controversy to their already volatile romance.

Despite the turbulence, Marianne had a creative influence on Mick’s music. In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph, she admitted that while she didn’t write entire songs, she offered feedback and suggestions, saying things like, "What about this line, what about changing that?" and Mick "loved it." However, she noted, "He wouldn’t have loved it if I’d tried to claim credit or money, he wouldn’t have liked that."

Marianne suffered a miscarriage in 1969 while pregnant with Mick Jagger’s child.

Their relationship took a tragic turn in 1969 after Marianne miscarried Mick’s child at seven and a half months. She later revealed in her Telegraph interview that she attempted suicide, recalling, "I didn’t intend to take so many, I just kept taking them on the flight and I remember taking a whole load more after I ordered hot chocolate on room service."

She described slipping into a "no man’s land" and hallucinating, saying, "I was in an airport and there were planes coming in and taking off and I said I’m waiting for Mick to come and get me, which indeed he did, he brought me back. I remember it all."

Though their relationship was crumbling, Mick was there when Marianne woke from her six-day coma. One of the first things she told him was, "Wild horses couldn’t drag me away." That phrase later became the inspiration for "Wild Horses" — though Marianne has said she never received proper credit.

After their split, Marianne struggled with heroin addiction and ended up living on the streets. Fortunately, she was able to recover and make a fresh start in her career, proving her resilience both personally and professionally.

