MrBeast's Fiancée Apparently Keeps Sharing AI-Generated Photos of Them With Kids

MrBeast shared an AI image of himself with fake kids.

By

Published July 29 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET

MrBeast and They Booysen at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2025.
Although he is the biggest YouTuber in the world, MrBeast has also grown up before our eyes. His videos have made him hugely popular, even as he's now engaged and preparing to get married. His fans got a reminder of that recently when he shared an AI-generated image of him and his fiancée with kids of their own.

Given the slightly unusual nature of that post, many wondered why he shared it and what it might mean for his and his fiancée's future. Here's what we know.

MrBeast at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2023.
Why did MrBeast share an AI-generated image of himself with kids?

In the caption over the photo, MrBeast offered an explanation. "My fiancé sent me this AI-generated image of us with two kids. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but something tells me she wants something," he wrote, hinting at the fact that she seemed to be ready to start a family.

When Thea Booysen, his fiancée, shared a second, similar image, MrBeast responded, writing, "WHY DO YOU KEEP ADDING MORE?"

Clearly, then, there's a little bit of playful tension between the two about exactly how soon they should be ready to have kids.

What's also unclear is whether having children might impact MrBeast's videos, which are what have allowed him to become a tremendous success. Having kids always makes your life more hectic, and while MrBeast will likely have plenty of help around him, it could still make posting videos regularly a challenge.

For now, though, the pictures seem to be something well short of an announcement. Instead, they're just a suggestion of what might be down the road for MrBeast, who has been on YouTube for more than a decade and has built a massive following in that time. While some fans have seen this as a bad sign about MrBeast's future as a content creator, others have gotten in on the fun by generating images of their own.

Hopefully, MrBeast won't be disappointed by his real children.

Of course, the danger of asking AI to guess what your kids might look like is that the image generation service doesn't have any idea. MrBeast shouldn't get too attached to his fake kids instead of the ones that he might actually have.

While we still don't know what his plans are in terms of becoming a father, it's clear that that's something in his future.

Parenthood is a major step, and it can be disruptive even for people who are well off.

"Bro, have 18 kids. You got this. Start now," one person wrote in the replies under the post.

"She wants 11 side to compete cricket team, "another added.

Clearly, then, there's some pressure on MrBeast to procreate not just from those he loves, but also from some of his fans. For now, though, we're going to wait to see exactly what happens next. All it is is a couple of AI-generated photos, at least for now, and MrBeast might not be in a rush to change that.

