Former World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton Has Died — What Happened? The retired boxer was 46. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 15 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET

British boxer Ricky Hatton, who had won numerous titles in his long career, has died, per CNN. He was 46 at the time of his death. Those who followed his career closely know the impact that Ricky left in the industry, and what many want to know now is Ricky Hatton's cause of death. The Independent reported that Ricky was found dead in his home on Sept. 14, 2025.

Per the outlet, authorities were called to Ricky's home in the early hours of the morning on Sept. 14. There is no foul play suspected. With Ricky having plans to revive his boxing career at the end of 2025, fans were shocked to learn the news of his passing, so what was Ricky's cause of death?

What is Ricky Hatton's cause of death?

According to CNN, Greater Manchester Police, which investigated the call to Ricky's home and found him, shared a statement about the incident. "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," a spokesperson told CNN. "There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

At this time, no official cause of death has been revealed. The Daily Mail reported that Ricky was open about his mental health struggles in the past. He even, at one point, admitted to being "suicidal," but added that he "couldn't do it." There has been no official word about his cause of death. The Daily Mail also revealed that he failed to show up to a gym and a fight he was scheduled to be at, and that's why family and friends were concerned about him.

Ricky Hatton's ex-girlfriend spoke out about the boxer's death.

Following the news of Ricky's death, his ex-girlfriend, model Chelsea Claire, posted a photo of herself and Ricky in her Instagram Stories and wrote that "heartbroken doesn't begin to cover" what she and his loved ones are feeling in the wake of his death. She also wrote that Ricky is an "inspiration to many."

Ricky was reportedly set to return to the boxing ring in December 2025 after years of retirement. According to The Mirror, Ricky was going to fight Eisa Al Dah in Dubai in December. Eisa told The Mirror that he and his family wanted to honor Ricky in light of the news of his death.

"If it is OK for his family for someone to come from outside, I will get on a plane straight away," he said. "I am very sorry for his family, and I want to give what support I can from my side. We also want to do an event for Ricky over here, something special to pay tribute to a legend."

Ricky's last major fight before his retirement was with Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Per ESPN, Manny defeated Ricky in the second round. Later, in 2011, Ricky announced his official retirement. It looks like he had been ready to come out of retirement, however, with his scheduled fight in late 2025 and his apparent gym training in full swing. Ricky is survived by his three children: Fearne, Campbell, and Millie Hatton, and his granddaughter, Lyla Hatton.