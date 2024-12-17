Logan Paul and Conor McGregor Are Set to Meet in the Ring, but What Do They Weigh? Logan Paul has a definite weight advantage over his future opponent. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 17 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Anyone who has ever seen even a little bit of boxing knows that fighters tend to fight people who are of pretty similar weights. That's how you can be sure that any given fight will be fair. Following the news that Conor McGregor would be boxing Logan Paul, though, one of the major questions some people had was whether their weights would make the fight even remotely interesting.

Article continues below advertisement

While that's not the only interesting thing about this fight, the potential weight difference could lead to interesting outcomes in the ring. Here's what we know about what each of them weigh.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Logan Paul's weight vs. Conor McGregor's?

Logan is quite a bit taller than Conor, and as a result, he's also quite a bit heavier. His billed weight during his competitions in the WWE was 205 lbs. and 6' 2". Conor, by contrast, is just 5' 8" and is typically billed at 155 lbs. That weight differential could be deadly if the fight were between two equally matched boxers, but Conor might have an edge based on his experience in the world of MMA.

Conor is so far the only person to confirm the fight is happening.

Although there are plenty of people already excited about another Paul brother in a high-profile boxing match, it's unclear how solid the plans for this fight are at the moment. Rumors were initially swirling that Conor was planning to return to MMA after breaking his leg in a fight in 2021 for a rematch against featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria. Conor shut those rumors down on Twitter, though, and said that he was instead planning a boxing match against Logan Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

“The rumors of a bout with Topuria are false,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.” Following the tweet, some suspected that Conor had actually gotten confused, and had meant that he would be fighting Logan's younger brother Jake, who is the more serious boxer.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024 Source: Twitter/@TheNotoriousMMA

Article continues below advertisement

Logan has only boxed four times, and he has only won one of those matches. Logan confirmed that the fight would be between the two of them, though, sharing an image of him with McGregor along with an image of Conor's tweet. It's unclear where this fight might land, but we do know that Jake's battle against Mike Tyson was one of the most-watched live sporting events in history when it aired on Netflix.