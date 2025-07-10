Livvy Dunne's Net Worth Wasn't Enough to Buy Babe Ruth's Apartment "For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans, and I went to LSU." By Ivy Griffith Published July 10 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @livvydunne

For superstar gymnasts, fame is the name of the game. You can't become one of the world's most promising up-and-coming gymnastics stars without becoming an international sensation. Or so Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has learned. And she definitely seems to be leaning into that fame, posing for Sports Illustrated covers and traveling the world.

And for many, with fame comes wealth. This is certainly the case for Livvy, who has learned how to maximize her popularity to rack up a pretty impressive net worth. Here's what we know about her net worth, and the time when her net worth still wasn't enough to achieve her dreams.

Livvy Dunne's net worth may not be surprising, but it's pretty impressive.

Livvy was born in Hillsdale, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2002. In a 2025 interview with Time, Livvy recalls that she's always dreamed of being a social media star, even when she was just a homeschooling teen in New Jersey dreaming of the big time. According to Sports Illustrated, she started gymnastics when she was just three years old. After making a huge splash with LSU in college, Livvy set her eyes on the Olympics.

Olivia Dunne Gymnast, model Net worth: $2.3 Million Olivia "Livvy" Dunne is a celebrated college gymnast with a promising career and a number of high-profile awards already under her belt. She has also launched a successful modeling career and boasts millions of followers across her social media accounts. Birthdate: Oct. 1, 2002 Birthplace: Hillsdale, N.J. Marriages: 0 Children: 0

Between her gymnastics career and her career as a successful model and content creator, many of Livvy's dreams are coming true. In 2023, she revealed on Kyle Forgeard's Full Send Podcast that she has earned as much as $500,000 on a single sponsored post. All of this has combined to net her an impressive estimated net worth of around $2.3 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

Livvy tried to buy a Babe Ruth's NYC apartment, but the co-op who ran the building turned her down.

Unfortunately for Livvy, this does not mean that all of her dreams have come true. In fact, in 2025 she was stymied after attempting to become a property owner for the first time in a fairly remarkable way. Livvy took to TikTok to explain that she was in the process of buying a famous apartment: Babe Ruth's apartment, no less.

She explained that the process was well underway when things went wrong. "I'm telling everybody, I'm excited," she adds, "I was gonna buy it. I was gonna pay with cash. I wanted this apartment. Bad." However, the week that she was due to receive her keys and finalize the purchase, she was informed that she was denied by the co-op that owns the building the apartment is in.

Laughing, a frustrated Livvy says "basically, the people in the apartment voted to not have me live there." It wasn't a financial issue, she explains, "For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans, and I went to LSU." But, she notes, it could also be because they didn't want a celebrity living in the building.