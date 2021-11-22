Art LaFleur's Wife Shelley Shares a Beautiful Tribute to the Late Actor

Art's death was confirmed by Shelley on Facebook on Nov. 18, 2021. In the heartfelt post, which accompanied a loving photo of the couple together, Shelley paid tribute to her late husband and went on to reveal the cause of his death.

"This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away," she led off her statement by saying.