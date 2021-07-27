Where Are Former USA Gymnastics Coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi Now?

Though the sport of elite American gymnastics shines bright with gold, the legacy of USA Gymnastics has been tarnished following allegations of sexual abuse, mistreatment of athletes, and a culture that not only encouraged but allowed for this behavior to go on for decades.

In 2016, former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was convicted and sentenced to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his patients.