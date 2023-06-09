Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Baby Gronk Is an Internet Sensation — Let's Meet His Parents Football prodigy Baby Gronk has become an internet sensation, which has led many to wonder who the viral TikTok star's parents are. Details here. By Joseph Allen Jun. 9 2023, Updated 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maddensanmiguel Madden San Miguel is known as 'Baby Gronk'

Some people will remember the day they first heard of Baby Gronk as the day they lost all sense of what's actually happening on the internet. Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, has become something of an internet sensation thanks to his genuinely prodigious talents in football.

Article continues below advertisement

Following a recent video in which Madden appears along TikTok star Olivia Dunne, nicknamed Livvy, many want to learn more about Baby Gronk and his parents in particular. Keep reading for all the details.

Who are Baby Gronk's parents?

Madden currently has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he posts regular videos of himself on and off the field. Madden is only 10 years old, and therefore years away from having to consider colleges and his future in general. Despite that, though, his father is already taking him around the country on unofficial visits to various colleges.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake San Miguel, Madden's father, spoke with The Athletic about his son and his vision for the future. In the interview, Jake explained that he knows Olivia through mutual friends, which is how the clip that has now gone viral started. He also said that Madden "could be bigger than Bronny James" because he has such wide-reaching connections. Jake said that they had already received a verbal scholarship offer from the University of Arizona.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake is the one primarily responsible for his son's social media presence, and first started posting clips when Madden was just 6 years old. He told The Athletic that Madden is currently making roughly $100,000 a year through various brand endorsements and partnerships, and they are filing that money away so that Madden will be able to use it later in his life.

Much less is known about Madden's mother, Elizabeth, who seems to have taken a less prominent role in his promotion and social media stardom. In addition to creating the videos for Madden, Jake also works as his son's coach and trainer. Madden may be a sensation right now, but puberty may have a lot to say about whether or not he can actually become a football sensation once he's an adult.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Baby Gronk suddenly all over the internet?

Baby Gronk's video with Olivia started blowing up thanks to TikToker Henry De Tolla. Henry posted a video commenting on the Baby Gronk video and suggested that Olivia may have convinced Madden to commit to LSU during his visit there. “Livvy just convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU,” Henry says in the video. “Livvy rizzed him up.”

Article continues below advertisement