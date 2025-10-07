"It’s Dumb" — Robin Williams’s Daughter Begs Fans to Stop Sending AI Videos of Her Dad “Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 7 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Losing Robin Williams in August 2014 felt like losing a distant relative you loved and cared about but didn’t see often. None of us truly knew him or the demons he was battling inside, and we can’t begin to understand what life was like for someone so successful. Like that distant relative, you know of them, you care about them, but you never really know them. Simply put, many of us formed a deep connection with Robin, especially millennials who grew up watching his wholesome family films.

We miss him, deeply, just like his daughter, Zelda, does. And while we can revisit the joy he brought us by rewatching Mrs. Doubtfire or Aladdin, some people have taken things a step too far by creating AI-generated videos of Robin saying things we all wish we could hear him say, like “I miss you.” The problem is, they’re sending these videos to his daughter, and she’s literally begging people to stop. Here’s the rundown.

Fans are sending Robin Williams AI-generated videos to his daughter, and she wants it to stop.

Source: TikTok/@allenbglines An AI-generated video of Robin Williams.

Zelda Williams, Robin Williams’s 36-year-old daughter (who is also a voice actor and director), is begging people to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father because, quite frankly, she doesn’t want to see them. She took to her Instagram Stories with a lengthy post on Oct. 6, 2025, pleading with people to refrain from attaching these videos and hitting send, or, at the very least, to keep them to themselves, per Variety.

However, she’d probably prefer they weren’t created at all. She began her message with, “Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand — I don’t and I won’t. If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse. I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

She continued to explain how the AI-generated videos are merely “condensed” legacies of actual people to “this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,” adding that people are using them to further “churn out horrible TikTok slop.”

Zelda also called out the creators of these videos, and especially those sending them to her, saying they’re not making “art” but are instead creating “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

She ended her message by asking people to stop calling AI “the future,” because, as she put it, it’s “just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be re-consumed.” She also stated, "You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.”

People are praising Zelda Williams for speaking out against the AI-generated videos of her dad.

In a Reddit thread that gained major traction after Zelda’s rant, many called her response “amazing” and “completely accurate,” praising her take on AI. One user commented, “Omg preach! Beautifully stated,” while others agreed her “human centipede” remark was priceless, with one person writing, “She’s a f--in poet.” Another added, “Every single thing she said here was facts.”

