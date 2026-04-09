RTHMS the Coachella “Fast Pass” Everyone Is Talking About “It changes everything,” one attendee shared. “People are waiting for hours, and then you see someone walk right in. Nine times out of ten, they’re on RTHMS.” By Distractify Staff Published April 9 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: RTHMS

Coachella Valley is known for many things, iconic performances, celebrity sightings, and unforgettable parties. But this year, there is a new buzz spreading across the festival grounds, and it is all about access. The secret? An app.

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Festivalgoers are calling RTHMS the ultimate Coachella Valley “fast pass,” with users claiming it is helping them skip long lines, land on guest lists, and even get into exclusive events like Neon Carnival. “It changes everything,” one attendee shared. “People are waiting for hours, and then you see someone walk right in. Nine times out of ten, they’re on RTHMS.”

Originally designed to connect people based on lifestyle habits rather than curated profiles, RTHMS is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about tools of festival weekend. Instead of swiping through photos, users are matched through real-life behaviors, creating connections that feel more immediate and authentic.

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But at Coachella, those connections are leading to something even more valuable, access. Groups are forming faster, introductions are happening more naturally, and opportunities are spreading through the app’s network in real time. The result is a completely different kind of festival experience, one that feels closer to VIP than general admission.

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And nowhere is that more visible than at Neon Carnival, the ultra-exclusive after-party that has long been a hotspot for celebrities and influencers. Getting in has always been notoriously difficult, but this year, RTHMS users seem to have an edge.

Source: RTHMS

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Whether it is through connections made inside the app or simply being part of the right digital network, the result is the same: shorter waits, better access, and a front-row seat to the most coveted experiences of the weekend. As the festival continues, one thing is becoming clear.