Like Ruby Franke, Her Three Sisters Are Also Social Media Personalities "Behind the scenes, we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 8 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET

Family vlogger Ruby Franke, a mother of six kids, is behind bars along with her friend, neighbor-turned-roommate, and potential romantic partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, after being charged with child abuse. Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse and, in February 2024, was sentenced to four one-to-15-year prison terms.

Since her arrest and sentencing, several of Ruby's family members have spoken out, including her sisters and her daughter, Shari Franke. Shari shared her perspective on life in the Franke household through her memoir, The House of My Mother. As for Ruby's sisters, who are they, and what are they doing now?

Ruby Franke has three sisters, all of which are social media personalities.

Source: Instagram/@elliemecham One of Ruby Franke's sister's, Ellie Mecham, with her daughter

Ruby Franke has three siblings, all sisters: Bonnie Hoellein, Julie Griffiths Deru, and Ellie Mecham. They are all active on social media and identify as social media personalities. When Ruby was arrested in 2023, Ellie issued a statement on Instagram on behalf of herself and her sisters. The statement addressed the arrest while making it clear they would not comment further and were focused on moving forward.

In her post, Ellie wrote, "Behind the scenes, we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe." She added, "Ruby was arrested, which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested, which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority."

It's certainly a difficult situation for any sibling to face — watching a family member's arrest and sentencing unfold publicly — but Ruby's sisters have remained steadfast in prioritizing the safety and well-being of the children. That was then, but this is now. And many are curious about what Ruby's sisters are doing today and how they’ve been navigating life since Ruby's imploded.

Ruby's sister, Ellie Mecham, is a wife and mom of four.

Ellie has built a substantial following on social media, growing her follower count to over 530,000 on Instagram alone. Her content primarily focuses on family life and promoting healthy parenting practices while instilling strong core values in her children. Her husband, Jared, co-founded E+J Productions in June 2013, where he serves as the director of social media and content strategy. As the name suggests, it appears Ellie and Jared are the primary owners of the company.

In April 2023, Ellie celebrated her birthday with Jared in a heartfelt post, calling him her "best friend and husband." As promised, Ellie has stayed silent on Ruby's case, choosing to keep her focus on her family and career.

Julie Griffiths Deru is a "homemaker living it up in the Midwest."

Like her sisters, Julie has also built an impressive following, amassing 135,000 followers on Instagram alone. She is married to Landon Deru, who completed his Ph.D. program in 2023. Much like her sisters’ content, Julie focuses on showcasing her family life, including her five beautiful children and their adventures. From traveling to playing outdoors, Julie’s posts highlight the joy of everyday family activities.

Bonnie Hoellein is a mom of four and co-founded an inclusive loungewear line.

Bonnie has grown her following to over 300,000 on Instagram, placing her between Ellie and Julie in terms of follower count. Her content mirrors that of her sisters (the ones who are not currently behind bars), showcasing her kids and home improvements. She is also the co-owner of Bollie Brand, an inclusive loungewear line.