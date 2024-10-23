Home > Human Interest Ruby Franke Is a Mommy Vlogger Who Was Arrested for Child Abuse — Where Is She Now? Ruby Franke believed her children were sinful and the only way they could repent was abuse. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Oct. 23 2024, 7:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

Ruby Franke's popular YouTube Channel, titled 8 Passengers, often drew criticism from those who stumbled upon it. The vlogger and her husband had six children whose lives were documented by Franke. Five years into her channel, people began taking note of Franke's harsh disciplinary practices. For example, she would often withhold food as a form of punishment. That wasn't even the worst of it. Franke deleted the channel after she and her husband separated in 2022. That's when things got worse.

The mother of six befriended a counselor named Jodi Hildebrandt who hired Franke as a mental health counselor at her company, ConneXions. Together they started a new YouTube Channel aptly called ConneXions. They also started an Instagram account called Moms of Truth and offered parenting classes. After Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023, disturbing revelations about their teachings came to light. Where is Ruby Franke now? Here's what we know.

Where is Ruby Franke now? She's paying for her sins.

Franke and Hildebrandt plead guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse each and were sentenced to "four terms to run consecutively, meaning one after the other," per Law&Crime Network. That's where things get tricky in the state of Utah. The judge doesn't decide how long Franke and Hildebrandt will remain in prison, the Board of Pardons & Parole does. They can't serve more than 30 years in prison but will be incarcerated for at least four.

Regarding the motive behind these crimes, Franke and Hildebrandt were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who claimed to be cleansing the children of sins. Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke said in a statement, "The women appeared to fully believe that the abuse they inflicted was necessary to teach the children how to properly repent for imagined ‘sins’ and to cast the evil spirits out of their bodies," reported the Associated Press.

As of March 2024, Franke's two youngest children were living in foster care, per ABC 7 New York. "They've put on weight, they look healthy, they're happy, they're back to their hobbies," Detective Jessica Bate told the outlet. Kevin Franke, the children's father, was initially considered a suspect but was quickly cleared. He is now seeking custody of his children.

Ruby Franke's daughter Shari Franke addressed Utah lawmakers about the dangers of child influencers.

According to ABC News, Shari Franke testified in front of Utah lawmakers in October 2024 about the "'dangers' of parents monetizing their children online." She drew from her experience as a former child influencer forced into creating content for financial gain, which resulted in horrific abuse. She described it as a full-time job for children, that often involves employees, business credit cards, managers, and marketing strategies. There is no protection for these kids.