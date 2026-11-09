RUNNAN Is Building an Independent Music Career From Both Sides of the Studio Glass By Reese Watson Published Nov. 8 2026, 8:24 p.m. ET Source: Minstrel Lu

RUNNAN writes, sings, and produces his own music, then has to decide how that work should evolve when it reaches other musicians and an audience. His 2026 performances and the artistic shift that began with his self-titled project show how the independent R&B artist has taken responsibility for nearly every creative stage of his music.

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A finished song does not stay finished for long when RUNNAN takes it onto a stage. A recording built around programmed production has to make room for a guitarist, bassist, and drummer. Parts need to be written out, and rehearsals can expose arrangements that worked through headphones but need another shape in a room full of musicians. For RUNNAN, who writes, produces, and sings his own music, that translation is one expression of a broader approach in which he remains responsible for how an idea develops from the first version of a song through its final performance.

During 2026, RUNNAN performed at venues including The Shrine NYC, Silvana, Nublu, and Brooklyn Music Kitchen. For many of those shows, he assembled a band from musicians in his circle, prepared charts, organized rehearsals, and rearranged songs that had originally been developed in a beat-oriented studio format. The work required him to reconsider familiar material once other musicians entered the process. He had to decide which elements were essential to the identity of a song and which could change when the arrangement moved from a recording into a live setting.

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“Once other musicians are playing the songs, you hear them differently,” RUNNAN said. “You have to know what is essential to the song and what can change, because a live performance has its own energy.” That willingness to keep reshaping the work reflects a broader change in what RUNNAN wants his music to communicate. He has released projects over more than a decade, including Dark BLUE in 2013, Floating World Fantasy in 2023, and the self-titled runnan project in 2025.

He describes the most recent release as the point when he became less concerned with whether a song fit neatly inside an R&B category and more interested in whether it felt emotionally true to him. The shift gave him more freedom to follow mood, melody, and feeling wherever they led, while using production as a way to deepen the emotional character of the songs instead of defining them by genre.

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RUNNAN remains involved through the entire production process, but the technical control matters to him because of what it allows the music to express. A vocal may need more space because the emotion in the performance matters more than filling the arrangement. A section can become simpler if too many elements are competing with the melody, while another song may need texture or tension to create the atmosphere he hears in his head. The decisions begin with how he wants the listener to feel and then move backward into the choices required to create that effect.

That approach developed through years of making music and listening closely to his own reactions. RUNNAN says experience taught him to recognize when a track may be technically polished but still feels emotionally distant, and when an imperfect element gives a song personality that would disappear if it were cleaned up too much. Writing, singing, and producing have gradually become parts of the same artistic process for him, giving him the freedom to change one element when another reveals something unexpected about the song.

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RUNNAN remains involved through the entire production process, making decisions that might otherwise be divided among a songwriter, performer, and producer. Production becomes part of the composition itself. A vocal can change because of what is happening underneath it, an arrangement can be rebuilt when a section feels crowded, and the character of a track develops through repeated choices that he has to evaluate himself. That degree of control gives him room to follow an idea closely, while also making him responsible when the idea does not work.

He describes production as something learned through repetition rather than theory alone. Technical knowledge matters, but RUNNAN says the practical understanding accumulates by trying ideas repeatedly, hearing what fails, and learning how to correct it. Each project gives him another opportunity to strengthen both the artistic and technical sides of his work. The process has gradually made writing, production, and performance feel less like separate disciplines and more like different stages of the same creative decision-making.

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That continuity matters when the music leaves the studio. RUNNAN has to understand the structure of his own songs well enough to adapt them for other musicians without losing the qualities that made the recordings feel complete. His production background gives him a way to think through those changes from the inside, because he already knows how the vocal, rhythm, arrangement, and overall sound were constructed. The stage becomes another place where he has to make decisions about the same material, even though the conditions are less controlled.

The workload extends beyond the music itself. RUNNAN has also had to learn the business side of booking performances, a responsibility he initially found difficult because it competed with the concentration he wanted to give his creative work. He says he eventually learned to separate those responsibilities mentally, treating the organizational side of an independent career as its own task rather than allowing it to dominate the hours he wanted to spend writing and producing. That separation became part of managing the different responsibilities that come with his independent career.

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RUNNAN’s independence gives him creative control while placing more of the decision-making on his shoulders. He writes and produces the recordings, organizes performances, arranges material for musicians, and determines how songs should evolve between studio and stage. The same autonomy that allows him to reject an arrangement that feels wrong also requires him to make decisions about rehearsals, collaborators, and the practical mechanics of presenting the work to an audience.

The self-titled project made that artistic responsibility more deliberate. RUNNAN wanted the songs to feel closer to the person making them, without forcing the material toward an image or category simply because it might be easier to explain. For him, that meant paying more attention to whether a vocal carried the emotion he intended, whether an arrangement left enough room for the song to breathe, and whether the finished track still felt personal after all of the production decisions were complete.