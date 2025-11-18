Back in 2017 Journalist Ryan Lizza Faced Serious Allegations — What Happened? "I am dismayed that 'The New Yorker' has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 18 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Frontline PBS

The much-anticipated book from political reporter Olivia Nuzzi promises to be filled with scandalous stories. When Nuzzi was 21, she lived with former MSNBC correspondent Keith Olbermann, who was 55 at the time. In 2024, it was revealed that Nuzzi had engaged in a text affair with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. It led to her ousting from New York Magazine. She is now at Vanity Fair.

In November 2025, Nuzzi's ex-fiancé decided to throw his hat into the tell-all ring by way of a post to his Substack. Ryan Lizza revealed that while the two were living together in March 2020, he discovered she had cheated on him with former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford. Much of the heat has been on Nuzzi, but Lizza is not without his own controversy. Let's take a look at allegations lodged against him back in 2017.

Ryan Lizza faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

In December 2017, Lizza was fired from The New Yorker following allegations of "improper sexual conduct," reported The New York Times. A spokeswoman said in a statement, "We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza. Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further."

Lizza denied the allegations in an email to The Times. "I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate," he wrote. "The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated."

Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer representing the woman accusing Lizza of sexual misconduct, said his client "reported Mr. Lizza’s actions to ensure that he would be held accountable and in the hope that by coming forward she would help other potential victims." She chose to remain anonymous.

Lizza returned to work after he was cleared.

A month after Lizza was fired from The New Yorker, he was back on-air at CNN, which had suspended the journalist following his ousting from the print outlet. Variety reported that CNN conducted its own probe into the sexual misconduct allegations and found "no reason to keep [him] off the air."

A spokeswoman from CNN told the outlet that, "Upon learning of The New Yorker’s decision to sever ties with Ryan Lizza in December, CNN pulled him from future on-air appearances while the network conducted an extensive investigation into the matter." Het statement went on to say, "Based on the information provided and the findings of the investigation, CNN has found no reason to continue to keep Mr. Lizza off the air."