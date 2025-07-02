Ryder Toys: Because Childhood Should Be More Than Just Watching Others Have Fun Instead of scrolling, kids should be experiencing. Here’s how Ryder Toys is helping families bring back real play. By Distractify Staff Published July 2 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Ryder Toys

Ask any parent, and they’ll tell you the same thing: Childhood flies by. One minute, you’re buckling your toddler into a car seat, and the next, they’re asking for the keys to the real thing. There’s no pause button, no way to slow time. You have to make every moment count. That’s exactly what Ryder Toys is helping families do.

Screens are taking up more and more of childhood. Ryder Toys gives kids a reason to get outside, explore, and experience the thrill of adventure while they’re still little enoughto believe that anything is possible.

“I hear it from parents all the time,” says Nick Steff, founder of Ryder Toys. “They say, ‘I just want to get my kid off the couch and outside making real memories.’ That’s what Ryder Toys is all about. We are helping families create those moments that kids will remember forever.”

Childhood Is Short — Let’s Make It Epic

Every parent knows the feeling of looking at their child and realizing how much they’ve grown overnight. One day, they’re small enough to fit in the crook of your arm, and the next, they’re zooming off on their own little set of wheels. The years between first steps and first driver’s license are shockingly short. A Ryder Toys ride-on is a perfect in-between step for families wanting to make the most of these fleeting years.

For generations, childhood was about racing down the street on a bike, building backyard forts, and getting lost in play. But today, the world is different. Instead of exploring, too many kids are watching other people play on a screen. Instead of racing down the sidewalk, they’re scrolling through videos of other kids doing it.

“I think a lot of parents feel like childhood today doesn’t look like the one they had,” Steff says. “They want their kids to have the same kind of fun they did—riding around outside, going on adventures, and feeling like they’re in control of their own little world.” That’s why Ryder Toys ride-ons are bringing back real play.

The Magic of Taking the Wheel for the First Time

There’s something unforgettable about the moment a child takes the wheel of their very first ride-on. The way their hands grip the steering wheel, the way their face lights up as they press the pedal, the way they look back at their parents with a mix of excitement and pride. Core memory locked in. It’s more than just a toy. It’s the first taste of independence. It’s adventure in its purest form.

Ryder Toys is built around that feeling. Whether it’s the Ryder Buggy, the 24V UTV, or the adventure-ready 24V Jeep, each ride-on is designed to give kids more than just a toy — it’s an experience.

Unlike the ride-ons of the past, which couldn’t handle anything more than a perfectly paved sidewalk, Ryder Toys models are built for real adventure. They can handle grassy yards, dirt trails, and bumpy backyards, making every ride feel like an off-road adventure. But even more importantly, they bring families together.

Source: Ryder Toys

Family Adventures Start Here

One of the best things about Ryder Toys is that it’s not just kids who get excited—it’s the parents, too. For every child who gets behind the wheel, there’s a parent watching, remembering what it felt like to be a kid themselves.

“I hear it all the time,” Steff says. “Parents say, ‘I wish I had something like this when I was a kid.’ And that’s the thing — this isn’t just fun for kids. It’s fun for families.”

There’s something special about watching your child race across the backyard, wind in their hair, face full of pure joy. It’s a reminder that childhood isn’t about the highest score on a video game. It’s about the experiences they have, the adventures they go on, and the memories they make. Ryder Toys makes those adventures possible.

Making Every Moment Count

At the end of the day, Ryder Toys isn’t just about selling ride-ons. It’s about giving families a way to soak up every second of childhood while they can.